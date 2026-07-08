Pizza Hut is struggling. Can red-roof nostalgia help save it?

By Emily Heil Washington Post

On a recent Saturday afternoon in Louisa, Virginia, a stop for pizza might have felt like a trip back in time for some diners.

The scene could have been a download from the memories that many now-adult Pizza-Hut-loving kids recall of the chain’s heyday. Tiffany-style glass lamps hung over checkered tablecloths. Trapezoid-shaped windows let in the afternoon sun, and a personal pan pizza arrived with the same buttery crust that many a Book It! recipient could identify as the spoils of the reading program.

That sense of nostalgia, jogged by the classic decor at one of the chain’s designated “classic locations,” has become increasingly central to the conversation about Pizza Hut’s future, as the struggling multinational chain looks for ways to reconnect with customers after years of restaurant closures and shifting consumer tastes.

Last month, Yum! Brands - which also owns fast-food chains Taco Bell and KFC - announced it was selling Pizza Hut to private-equity firm LongRange Capital after nearly five decades of ownership. Sales for the pizza chain had slumped, and Yum had announced plans to shutter around 250 locations throughout the country.

Now, as the company begins its latest chapter under new ownership, some fans say the path forward may actually lie in looking back.

For Tim Sparks, the future of Pizza Hut looks a lot like its past - literally. The longtime franchisee and president of Daland Corp. has spent the past nine years converting as many of his restaurants as the company will allow into “classic” Pizza Huts, complete with the familiar checkered-tablecloth aesthetic and dine-in atmosphere that defined the chain for generations. He opened his first two classic locations in 2018 and 2019, and 38 of the 94 restaurants in his portfolio have been converted as of today, mostly in smaller towns where the buildings meet the company’s requirements, including the one in Louisa.

Sparks believes the older design offers something more modern stores can’t: an experience that extends beyond grabbing a pizza. “It has a much warmer feel, and I think it’s more of the experience that people were looking for, before we got so heavily ingrained in trying to be the number one delivery chain in the world,” he said. “I think that we kind of lost our way.”

Over the years, Pizza Hut shifted its focus to takeout and delivery, and dine-in now accounts for only 18 percent of its business, according to food-consulting firm Technomic. Some franchises converted to WingStreet, a chicken brand that launched inside Pizza Hut locations and featured sleeker interiors accented with pale blond wood, and many had undergone other modern renovations over the years.

The challenges for the brand are steep as it struggles to match the low prices and promotions from competitors such as Domino’s, now the world’s largest pizza company, and Little Caesars. Meanwhile, the chain is fighting bigger headwinds. Pizza as a category of restaurant and fast-food business is not growing, unlike chicken or beverages, which are surging, particularly among younger diners.

Still, online communities dedicated to preserving old-school Pizza Huts have grown in recent years, with enthusiasts, many of whom recall their childhood meals and parties under red roofs, cataloguing surviving locations, sharing photos of vintage interiors and calling for the chain to embrace the elements that once made it an American icon.

Rolando Pujol began writing about and photographing roadside retail architecture 15 years ago on Tumblr, then moved to Instagram and Substack, where he goes by the Retrologist. Several years ago, he began compiling a list of Pizza Hut’s classic locations - something the company hadn’t done until relatively recently.

“There they were sitting on perhaps the key to what could have driven sales and created excitement around the brand,” he said. “And a lot of that excitement was happening organically through the work that I was doing, and other influencers were picking up on this trend of these specialized restaurants.”

Pujol says the experience of a heyday Pizza Hut was in part driven by the unique setting - which, he notes, was a common tactic for mid-century businesses trying to lure motorists off the road with distinctive buildings and ambiance. “It all started outside with the red roof and the trapezoid windows, and this whole little vibe that was there with the stone facade,” he said. “You go inside and you’re transported into this moody, cozy world.”

Contrast that with the clean-lined, boxy buildings that now house many fast-food and casual restaurants, a style derisively referred to as “McModernism,” featuring flat roofs and interiors dominated by technology such as self-order kiosks.

Pujol thinks that even younger diners respond to retro designs that transport visitors to a pre-smartphone era - even if they never experienced it the first time around. “They are very, very tired of the digital world they live in, in which they are completely enveloped by the little screens and live at the behest of the glow of that screen,” he said. “There is a craving for real experiences.”

It isn’t just franchisees and fans who have looked to nostalgia. In 2019, Pizza Hut brought back the recognizable logo featuring its red roof, along with the bold, block serif lettering that it had used for decades. “We should never have lost sight of where we came from,” Marianne Radley, the chain’s brand director at the time, told marketing news site the Drum.

A representative for Pizza Hut under its new owners did not return messages. In a news release about the sale, LongRange Capital cited the brand’s “rich heritage and a loyal customer base.”

Sparks says the classic look is a good deal for franchisees at a cost of $90,000 to $95,000, compared to $250,000 to $300,000 for standard remodels.

He’s optimistic that LongRange, which will purchase Pizza Huts outside mainland China for about $1.5 billion (Yum China Holdings will buy the mainland China business for about $1.2 billion), will turn its attention to its new business. The pizza chain reportedly made up only 12 percent of the Yum! Brands portfolio’s revenue in 2025, which was dominated by Taco Bell. “It’s nice not to be redheaded,” Sparks said, referring to the saying about neglected flame-haired stepchildren.

Another restaurant chain offers a lesson in the power of nostalgia: Last year, Cracker Barrel scrapped plans to move from its familiar “old country store” aesthetic to a brighter, more modern look. Loyal diners had revolted, complaining that the changes amounted to stripping away the very elements that distinguished the roadside chain from a sea of casual restaurants. The simplified logo, in particular, was ridiculed for looking generic and “soulless.”

Other chains, too, have mined their legacies for marketing strategies. See Lizzo’s refresh of Chili’s earworm jingle for baby-back ribs, and Burger King’s logo revamp that harked back to the graphic design it used from 1969 to 1999. And the planned revival of Chi-Chi’s, which opened in Minnesota last year with owners who hope to expand to more locations, was inspired by lo-fi-era memories of chimichangas and fried ice cream.

But David Henkes, senior principal and head of strategic partnerships for Technomic, notes that Pizza Hut’s massive size - some 6,300 locations in the United States - means that a small-town strategy likely won’t work everywhere. “It’s a leverage-able strength in certain situations, but I’m not sure that you can build an entire turnaround on it,” he said.

On a recent Saturday afternoon at the location in Onley, Virginia, Tara Johnson of New Church and her mother, Cynthia Annis, were splitting an order of breadsticks while waiting for their pizza.

There were Tiffany-style lamps above. Plush green carpeting underfoot. A “Please Wait to Be Seated” sign on the hostess stand looked like it was fished from a Hollywood set design shop. And those red plastic cups for fountain drinks.

Johnson grew up going to a location closer to home, but then moved away. Now this location looks just like the one from her youth. “It’s the same,” she said. “It’s comforting to have something that hasn’t changed.”