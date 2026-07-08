Spokane Indians win streak, Tommy Hopfe’s hitting streak both end in 10-2 loss in Eugene | NWL baseball

EUGENE – The Spokane Indians win streak – the longest in the Northwest League this season – came to an emphatic conclusion on the road on Wednesday.

Eugene outfielder Lisbel Diaz went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and the Emeralds beat the Indians 10-2 at PK Park, stopping the visitors’ run of excellence at 10 consecutive wins.

Not only was the team’s streak halted, so was Tommy Hopfe’s hitting streak. The 23-year-old right fielder went 0-for-4, ending a 22-game hit streak – the longest in Spokane since the team’s move to High-A in 2021.

Indians starter Everett Catlett was the beneficiary of a terrific defensive play to end the first inning, when Hopfe collected Jancel Villarroel’s double then hit relay man Roynier Hernandez, who fired a strike to home to nab Jhonny Level trying to score from first.

It went downhill quickly from there. Diaz hit a two-run homer in the second, then Level added a two-run single later in the inning to put the Emeralds (8-9) up 4-0.

Diaz doubled in a run in the third and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0. Dakota Jordan added an RBI double in the fourth, and the Ems tacked on another run in the fifth to lead 8-0.

Catlett (5-5) made it through four innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Indians (12-5) finally got to Eugene starter Hunter Dryden, a 2020 Deer Park High School graduate, in the sixth when Tanner Thach launched his first High-A homer since being promoted on June 30.

Dryden (2-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Indians reliever Hunter Omlid came on for the seventh inning and walked in a pair of runs. He gave up two hits and three walks total in the inning.

The Indians picked up a run in the eighth on a groundout, then loaded the bases with two down on three walks by Ems reliever Austin Strickland, but Ethan Hedges’ lazy fly to right was caught by Diaz to end the rally.

They loaded them up again in the ninth against Strickland on two walks and a catcher’s interference, but Kelvin Hidalgo grounded out to end the game – stranding Hopfe in the on-deck circle for one last crack at his streak.

The Indians went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 16 runners.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.