Spokane police arrest man suspected of domestic violence-related arson

Spokane police on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of setting fire to a home that a protection order barred him from visiting.

Romello D. Abram, 35, was located nearly a month after investigators believe he set fire to the house on the 600 block of East Sanson Avenue while children were asleep inside, according to a release from the Spokane Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to the home at 6:30 a.m. on June 9. The residents inside, including the suspect’s child, had safely evacuated through a window. The fire spread to a neighboring garage, the release stated.

Abram was identified as a suspect through video surveillance, despite an order barring him from being less than 1,000 feet from the home.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, harassment and violation of a protection order.