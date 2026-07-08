Spokane Valley nabs $21 million grant for Sullivan, Trent interchange project

The City of Spokane Valley won a $20.8 million federal grant to upgrade the degrading Sullivan Road bridge with two roundabouts and an additional lane.

“It is a bipartisan effort,” Spokane Valley Mayor Laura Padden said of the Sullivan Road and Trent Avenue Interchange Project. “We have spent years building relationships. The city has a lobbying effort for these big transportation projects, because this is the third big one.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation funds were pushed forward by the Valley’s federal delegation, which included Sen. Patty Murray, Sen . Maria Cantwell and Congressman Michael Baumgartner.

“The bridge is in bad shape. It’s over 60 years old. It’s actually rated structurally deficient and at high risk and in poor condition, plus it’s too low on the Trent side. The bridge doesn’t go above Trent high enough, and it keeps getting hit,” Padden said. “When the county finished Bigelow Gulch, it funneled a lot of traffic down into that area, so there’s congestion that at times will line up for half a mile behind the lights, and that intersection fails traffic standards fairly frequently.”

The planned improvements will benefit local businesses that rely on freight movement, as well as residents.

“Time is money,” said Jill Smith, Spokane Valley communications manager. “I recently met with a business along Sullivan, and they explained that they make a product for other businesses, so if that product doesn’t get to the other businesses, they are losing money.”

Padden expanded on the benefits that the planned improvements will bring to businesses.

“Almost every product is moved someplace by truck and freight, so making that the easiest and most cost-effective form of transportation helps every consumer and business. The cost of doing that business always impacts the cost of the product,” Padden said.

After securing the $20.8 million from the grant, the total funding of the project is at $41.1 million out of the $50.7 million budget. The city is awaiting a decision from a Washington State Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board grant on another $7.5 million.

A more detailed project schedule will be released when final funding is secured.

“Right now we have enough funding for design and right-of-way acquisitions,” Robert Lochmiller, a city capital improvement program engineering manager. “We just completed the 30% design. Now we’re working on the environmental document and 60% design. We’re planning to complete the final design by summer of next year, and that would meet the grant deadlines.”

The right-of-way acquisitions are partial, “not full,” Lochmiller said.

“We’re not relocating anyone,” Lochmiller said. “It’ll be small narrow strips along the frontage to get all the roadway improvements built, but no major right-of-way acquisitions.”

If the $7.5 million is approved, the funding will be around $2.1 million short of the total budget. The city hopes to find additional funding from other grants.

“The state also has a couple other grant programs that this project would be eligible for, so we would look to apply to those opportunities as well,” Smith said. “A portion of city dollars from our capital improvement fund is another option, but that would be something the city council would review and consider.”

Padden weighed in on city funding.

“We feel the city will be putting a little bit more in, but we have budgeted for transportation projects, so I think we’ll be in good shape,” Padden said.

The project hopes to reduce the current congestion issues.

“For homeowners, this is your daily commuter, or families getting kids to and from their practices and appointments and schools. Not being stuck in traffic is of great value, so we’ll reduce that congestion and provide more predictability on travel time,” Smith said. “The project will have wider bridges with an additional lane, and the efficiencies that are gained by using roundabouts versus traffic lights.”