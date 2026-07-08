The restoration of Idaho’s Liberty Bell replica is complete – and it’s about to hit the road

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s newly restored replica of the Liberty Bell returned to the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday to participate in America250 celebrations.

In December, members of the America250 in Idaho Advisory Council voted to spend up to $28,500 to have the bell cleaned and restored in conjunction with America250 celebrations.

In January, crews packed up the Liberty Bell and sent it to the Bell Foundry Cristoph in Charleston, S.C., which handled the restoration and cleaning. The work included creating a new yoke housing with lumber that matches the original 1950s yoke, new steel brackets to hold the yoke, additional protective cladding and cleaning, treating and repairing the existing bolts and hardware.

As part of the state’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell was then shipped back to Boise, where it was paraded through downtown on its journey to the Capitol.

“It’s just been delightful,” said Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, who rode in the parade with the bell Saturday. “The best part was seeing the faces of people every time we would ring it.”

Idaho’s Liberty Bell replica will go on tour to all 44 counties

Now that the restoration is complete, the Liberty Bell will be sent on a tour across Idaho for more people to enjoy, Ellsworth said.

The specific tour dates and locations have yet to be finalized, but Ellsworth said Idaho’s Liberty Bell will be sent across the state beginning in mid-August. She said more details will be available by the end of July.

Ellsworth said each stop on the Liberty Bell’s tour will include opportunities to ring the bell, and students will be encouraged to visit the restored bell.

In May, Ellsworth announced a fundraiser encouraging Idaho children to donate a quarter to help support the cost of bringing the Liberty Bell on a tour of Idaho.

Following the completion of the tour, the Liberty Bell will return to its traditional home on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Ellsworth said.

The Liberty Bell is a replica of the original Liberty Bell that rang outside of Independent Hall in Philadelphia.

Idaho received its bell in the 1950s, Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet Gallimore said earlier this year.

The idea to restore and clean Idaho’s Liberty Bell was proposed by Nampa resident Sue Gaston, who is an America250 in Idaho ambassador, Ellsworth said.

“Idaho is taking history on the road,” Ellsworth said. “Our restored Liberty Bell is traveling to all 44 Idaho counties, giving communities a rare opportunity to celebrate together.”