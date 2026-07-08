This day in history: Walla Walla prison official called it ‘an animal pit’. ‘Fat’ Spokane detective proved his fitness in chase

The Spokane Daily Chronicle ran pictures from inside the Washington State Penitentiary on July 8, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Daily Chronicle’s continuing investigation into the troubled Washington State Penitentiary at Walla Walla included these telling details:

• A guard lieutenant called the prison “an animal pit.”

• A naked man on suicide watch hurled food at the solid steel door of his “tiny barren cell.”

• 176 “forlorn men” were held in “administrative custody” – a prison within the prison.

• A motorcycle gang “club” in the prison denied they were “running the prison.” Instead, they “proudly claimed to be making swing sets for kids.”

• An inmate on the Resident Council said “idleness – nothing to do – is our biggest problem.” There was a 100-man waiting list for programs “to better themselves and occupy their time.”

• A Washington State University professor said the penitentiary is an “outdated institution.”

• An inmate said that “if somebody was to do a positive assessment, they’d shut this place down.”

From 1926: Downtown pedestrians were treated to an exciting footrace: “A fat man chasing a slim one for three blocks, gradually gaining on him and finally catching him just as he entered the Bohemian billiard parlor, 410 W. Riverside.”

The “fleshy individual” was police detective Charles Sonneband, and the skinny one was Willam Walsh, who began running when he saw the detective.

Walsh said he fled because “he had not been working and was afraid the ‘dicks’ (detectives) would throw him in jail.”

Police Detective Charles Sonneband, despite his weight, chased and caught the skinnier Willam Walsh, who began running when he saw the detective, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 8, 1926. Senneband caught up with Walsh at the Bohemian billiard parlor, 410 W. Riverside Ave. He was jailed on a vagrancy charge. (Spokesman-Review archives)

He was correct about that. He was being held in the city jail on a vagrancy charge.

He was wrong about something else, however.

“I never thought that fat fellow could catch me,” he said.