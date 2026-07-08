Trump’s name to stay off Kennedy Center while case proceeds, court says

By Grey Battle washington post

Washington Post

A federal appeals court held on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s name will stay off the Kennedy Center’s branding and building while litigation continues.

A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied a motion to stay from a Justice Department lawyer, who has argued that removing Trump’s name would hurt the center’s fundraising efforts and further its financial decline.

“Appellants, however, have failed to support this assertion with any specific facts or evidence,” the judges wrote.

They also cast doubt on the center’s novel argument about the Trump Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Foundation, a “new entity” that the center says would have to return millions in raised funds if Trump’s name were removed.

“Appellants never raised that factual contention in district court, and they have given no explanation for failing to do so,” the judges wrote.

The panel consisted of judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, appointed by President Barack Obama, and Gregory Katsas, appointed by Trump.The decision follows an order by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper that Trump’s name be removed from the building and marketing materials. The center’s board, led by Trump, had voted in December to add his name to the center. But Cooper wrote that federal law is “crystal clear” that the center is named for Kennedy and that only Congress can change it.

Cooper also temporarily halted plans to close the building for two years of renovations, while allowing the repairs to proceed.

After the courts declined to immediately pause the ruling, the Kennedy Center removed Trump’s name but covered the building‘s sign with a tarp. The center has remained open but sparsely attended as staffers await news from the board about its potential closure.