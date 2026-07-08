Turnpike Troubadours headlined an excellent display of the South’s alternative sounds

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Turnpike Troubadours brought Muscadine Bloodline and Dexter and the Moonrocks up north to provide a special display of the South’s alternative country-rock scene that deserves its flowers.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and other states southeast of the Rocky Mountains have a specific country-rock scene that can be difficult to describe. Aspects of classic country, Americana, rock, grunge and indie mesh together to create a diverse array of sounds (depending on the band and even geographical location) that still remains identifiable to the American South (note I am generalizing a fair amount, this could be an entire article topic in itself).

Sometimes this sound leans pure country while other times it is outright rock, but nonetheless it has a long history that often remains somewhat ignored by those outside the region. For example, over the past year the Turnpike Troubadours and fellow red dirt legends Cross Canadian Ragweed have packed fans to stadiums at Oklahoma State University and Baylor University in Texas. Both groups simply could not sell the same in places like Spokane.

Nonetheless, all three bands provided distinct areas of this one general sound, starting with Dexter and the Moonrocks. I’ve watched the band grow over the years, ever since they caught my eye and I interviewed drummer Ryan Fox in 2024. I also attended their concert at the Knitting Factory that summer, and although I was impressed then, my expectations are continuing to rise after their Friday performance.

I’m slightly upset that they played a relatively short set in the daylight as fans slowly trickled in, because these guys deserve so much more. Their messy, passion-filled sound just hits live – and maybe that’s the Washington native within me who can’t help but love the Alice in Chains-adjacent timbre.

Dexter and the Moonrocks has one of the more interesting fanbases in music, attracting an interesting mix of alt-rock listeners that also take to alt-country (lyrically, they certainly tackle similar themes). The crowd certainly seemed to enjoy their last song, the viral hit “Freakin’ Out,” but a packed, dimly lit bar that appreciates their approach felt like where I’d rather experience the band.

Next up was Muscadine Bloodline, who are part alt-rock, part country with some stellar harmonies from the duo. Their mix of old school, ‘90s backbeat country with a sense of 2000s rock and classic harmonies just works. And they sound great live, maybe better than on Spotify.

From the rocking tunes to the slower vibe, there was a ton of energy from the band and I couldn’t help but thoroughly enjoy it. The rock feel mixed with a harmonica and small tabletop organ added an interesting sense of depth to their sound.

Before discussing Turnpike Troubadours, I will preface by saying I have been a fan of this band for a while now – although certainly not as long as those who discovered them in tiny Oklahoma bars two decades ago (I remain jealous of that experience). I went into the show and wrote this article trying to set that aside and judge them as a live band more than anything else.

That being said, I and the rest of the Northern Quest crowd were provided with an experience. From interesting visuals unique to each song and the sense of atmosphere, it was the kind of performance that reminds you why live music is so special. When the band is right, it’s difficult to sit still, and I’ve never seen that many people at Northern Quest two-stepping in the alleys and stomping the metal grandstand that loud.

Turnpike embodies what a country band should be. They are often clarified as alt-country because of what the very broad genre has gradually shifted into (and what radio has done to it), but with classic instrumentation, narrative-focused lyricism and a sound ranging from incredibly somber to upbeat and rocking, I can’t picture a proper country group as anything different.

There’s a quiet, respectful sense of passion about lead singer and acoustic guitarist Evan Felker. Although he doesn’t jump around on stage, you can see his love of music through closed eyes, sly smiles and joyous shouts. His poetic lyrics, small three-minute narratives often of introspection and heartbreak, seem to hold a little extra bite to them live.

The entire six-piece group impressed throughout the night. There tends to be quite a bit going on within a Turnpike song, but hearing them live makes the wide array of instruments and each little moment stand out more – even the players who tend to sit in the back, such as the accordion, pedal steel guitar, organ and harmonica.

Lead guitarist Ryan Engleman and fiddle player Kyle Nix made me realize just how many impressive solos each have throughout the band’s discography, often trading places in a bridge or breakdown.

Overall, it was a stacked Friday night bill that exceeded expectations on all ends.