10 under $10 for the week of July 10-12

1 Cookie Decorating – Baker Catee Ng shares some basic techniques for cookie decorating. 2-3 p.m. Friday. 22 N. Herald Road, Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

2 Emerge Art Block Party – This annual event showcases works from over 100 artists of different backgrounds who use a variety of mediums. The event includes activities, music, food and drinks outside on Second Street between Lakeside and Sherman avenues and inside of Emerge’s Gallery. 4-11 p.m. Friday. 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: Free.

3 Spokane Art School Student and Faculty Show – This exhibition features art made by Spokane Art School faculty and students in a variety of mediums. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. 503 E. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Undersea Fantasy Night Market and Street Fair – This ocean-themed event features over 50 local vendors, live band performances, craft beer, and family-friendly activities. 4-9 p.m. Friday. 508 E. Riverside Ave. Admission: $3.

5 Plant Clinic with WSU Spokane County Master Gardeners – Get advice from WSU Spokane County Master Gardeners on horticultural practices best suited for local growing conditions. 11 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Spokane YogaFest – Enjoy complimentary yoga classes every hour throughout the day, shop from a variety of wellness vendors, experience cold plunges, and sample healthy snacks and juices. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard. Admission: Free.

7 Deer Park Fly-In 2026 – This event features aircraft displays, food trucks, vendor booths and live entertainment. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Deer Park Airport, 712 N. Cedar Road, Deer Park. Admission: Free.

8 Walking Through History Tours – Explore the foundations of Coeur d’Alene, from the powerful influence of the mining and lumber industries to the era of steamboats and hydroplane races on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Museum of North Idaho, 720 E. Young Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Admission: $10.

9 Sandpoint Pride Festival – Celebrate Pride with performances, shows, vendors, and activities. 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday-Sunday. Granary Arts District, Sandpoint. Admission: Free.

10 Line Dancing – A line dancing class designed for all ages and fitness levels. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.