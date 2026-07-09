16-year-old boy, two men identified as gunshot victims in north Spokane shooting

A 16-year-old boy and two men in their 20s remained hospitalized Wednesday from a north Spokane shooting that has yet to net an arrest.

Police found the boy injured in an alley bounded by Everett and Crown avenues and Cincinnati and Nevada streets, said Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the Spokane Police Department. The teen was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The men were transported by private vehicle, Leming said.

The extent of their injuries and their status Thursday was unclear.

Leming said the victims and suspects knew one another. She declined to clarify whether police have identified the suspects.

Gunshots were reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Everett Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing successions of gunshots and seeing a car speeding down the paved alley.

Police and fire personnel flooded the neighborhood, with some officers searching the area on foot with K-9 units. Detectives were at the scene investigating well into Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found more than 20 shell casings on the ground, Leming said.

Police continue to investigate.

Leming asked that anyone with surveillance footage or information about the shooting to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.