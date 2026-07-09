Adventists raise $1.7 million to fund car, home repair and local needs in Northwest

By Cory Johnson FāVS News

WALLA WALLA – Thirty-four cars line up at a church in Walla Walla. It’s an ordinary sight on a Sunday morning, except this is a Seventh-day Adventist community. They met for worship the day prior. Most of the drivers are not church members. The cars are there to receive an oil change.

It’s one of dozens of projects that’s been funded over the last three years by Serve One More, an initiative by the Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, to encourage churches in parts of Idaho, Oregon and Washington to identify and meet needs in their local communities.

“The church in general tends to lose contact with our neighbors. There’s so much need around us in our community, and this is a way for our churches and our schools to be good neighbors,” said Serve One More Director Richie Brower. “This is us trying to live out the gospel the way we understand it and be the neighbor we think Jesus would want us to be.”

Projects serve variety of needs

The conference has raised $1.7 million for Serve One More. The fund covers up to 70% of total costs for community service projects proposed by local churches.

Projects have been wide-ranging to meet each community’s needs.

In Goldendale, Washington, church members hung up fliers around town to let neighbors know the church could help with home repairs. In other communities, churches collaborate with local governments to identify families needing support – especially those that have reached out for help or may be at risk of violating local codes regulating lawns, structure and appearances of homes.

In Orofino, Idaho, volunteers sealed the roof, replaced siding and installed a new floor so a family could move into a mobile home of their own. In Spirit Lake, Idaho, Adventists helped a couple living in an off-grid cabin by installing a solar panel electrical system, water cistern and plumbing.

Every week, 1,500 families come to an Adventist food pantry in Pasco. A salon owner started volunteering and closes her business each Wednesday to be available to help check-in guests and translate when needed.

“There’s people that come out not connected to faith in any way – they are clear about that – but they want to lend the skills they have to help their community,” Brower said. “We tend to be siloed in our culture, in the church and the world. When we go out in the community and do this, we’re rubbing shoulders with people who might vote differently, they might think differently, but we just want to help people.”

Projects ‘add spark’ to spiritual lives

of church members

Investments from the Serve One More fund help churches to collaborate. Back at the oil change day in Walla Walla, the tool trailer came up from Pendleton, Oregon. A local church member and mechanic had seen a need in the community for car repair.

“From what I’ve seen, when families are struggling with finances, car maintenance is often one of the first things to be cut back,” said Brendan Griffin. “But a dependable car can mean the difference between keeping a job or losing it, making a medical appointment or missing it.”

Serve One More helped fund tools, and the church received a donated trailer to create the Pendleton Auto Care Co-op. The vision for hosting four oil change events per year soon transformed to being able to take the trailer on the road and service bigger needs.

A few neighbors came to the church needing brake replacements, new tires and transmission repair. The church raised $2,000 in 10 days to fund those urgent needs to help get the vehicles back on the road. The service is done with no strings attached, anyone can receive help, regardless of their faith beliefs. The primary purpose is not to evangelize. Still, church leaders have seen organizing the projects add a spark to their spiritual life.

‘Good stuff

happening here’

Brower came to lead Serve One More from having done service projects with youth ministries, especially to help in recovery from the Babb Road Fire that destroyed most of Malden and Pine City in 2020.

“We really started thinking ‘How far can we take this? How much is possible?,’” Brower said. “It gives the church a new sense of identity. We’re active and we’re making a difference. It creates energy, a buzz. This is exciting. There’s good stuff happening here. The churches that are getting involved are seeing more enthusiasm.”

Church members say the ministry tries to fill the gaps left by other systems. It’s easily replicated: find where the skills in a community can meet unmet needs and get started. The rest can be sorted out along the way.

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.