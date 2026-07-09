Charley Crockett to bring distinct country sound to Northern Quest Resort and Casino

From staff reports

Country artist Charley Crockett is set to bring his old school sound to Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Born in San Benito, Texas, next to both the border and the gulf, Crockett spent his youth between Texas and Louisiana before becoming a nomadic traveler. He often busked on the streets while working blue collar jobs in places like New York City, Northern California, France, Spain and Morocco.

Crockett returned to Texas in 2015, when he dove into exploring an array of sounds from classic, Western-style country to the blues, soul and Americana. His music continues to explore the origins of these genres while often combining them, often joining forces of the twang of a pedal steel guitar and soulful horns.

Since 2015, Crockett has released 17 studio albums, including two records a year from 2024 through 2026. His most recent album, “Clovis,” was originally released in May before being pulled by his former record label. It returned to all platforms last week.

A handful of Crockett’s plentiful discography includes “$10 Cowboy,” “The Man from Waco,” “Jamestown Ferry,” “Lonesome Drifter” and “I’m Just a Clown.”

When Crockett performs at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Wednesday, he will be joined by Americana-bluegrass musician Sierra Hull. Tickets starting at $39.42 can be purchased through the venue website.