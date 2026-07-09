Country singer Sam Barber returns to Spokane

From staff reports

Singer-songwriter Sam Barber will return to the Gesa Pavilion for the second year in a row.

The country artist from Missouri began his career in 2021 on social media platforms such as TikTok. He would post original songs as well as covers of songs by artists like the Lumineers and Zach Bryan.

Barber released a string of EPs and singles, such as the multi-platinum hit “Straight and Narrow,” before releasing his first album, “Restless Mind,” in late 2024. His second and most recent record, “Broken View,” was released in April.

Barber is also known for songs such as “Dancing in the Sky,” “The More I Hope,” “Man of the Year,” “Thought of You,” as well as “Indigo” and “Restless Mind,” both featuring consistent collaborator and fellow country riser Avery Anna.

Barber will be joined by folk artist John Vincent III and roots-rock group Wild Horses at the Gesa Pavilion on Tuesday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $62.99 through AXS.