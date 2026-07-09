Evacuations lifted, I-90 reopened after wildfire in Vantage

By Kai Uyehara and Joseph O’Sullivan Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Evacuation orders have been lifted and Interstate 90 has reopened after firefighters began to contain a “rapidly moving wildfire” in the area of Vantage, Kittitas County, according to county and state officials.

The wildfire started burning Wednesday. It had burned 800 acres as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Natural Resources’ wildfire portal.

By late Wednesday, both directions of I-90 had reopened, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Department of Transportation said the freeway had been closed for hours because of poor visibility from smoke.

Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders were lifted across the area of Vantage on Wednesday night, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. The orders were reduced to Level 2 “be ready,” and residents were free to return to their homes.

“Firefighters continue to mop up, and power crews are working to ensure the safety of downed lines,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday around 9 p.m. “Anyone who returns to Vantage is urged to be cautious and stay away from any down lines. Some areas of town will be without power for at least part of the night.”

The Vantage Highway was still closed Wednesday night due to downed power lines, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials had issued the level 3 evacuations around 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters were fighting a structure fire and contractors in the city were working to make safe a number of downed power lines, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies are going door-to-door notifying residents and aiding some residents getting out,” the sheriff’s office said at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.