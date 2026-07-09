Friends of Minidoka hard at work to restore history

AARON WRIGHT The Times-News, Twin Falls, Idaho

On June 25, the nonprofit Friends of Minidoka presented a virtual progress update on restoration efforts that’ll bring history to life at the Minidoka National Historic Site.

Friends of Minidoka receives grant funding

An American flag flies at the Minidoka National Historic Site on Friday, July 3, 2026, where more than 13,000 Japanese Americans were interned during World War II. The camp still stands in eastern Jerome County as a stark reminder of America’s past.

The restorations are handled by the Historic Preservation Training Center, a holistic construction and preservation firm within the National Park Service. Thanks to an $8.1 million grant from the Legacy Restoration Fund, a bunk hall, a mess hall and a root cellar will be restored to historically accurate 1940s conditions.

“These places and stories remind us not only of a painful chapter in American history,” Robyn Achilles, the executive director for Friends of Minidoka, said in a newsletter, “but also of strength, perseverance, and humanity of those who endured it.”

Out of the total awarded, $5 million will go to the barracks, root cellar, and mess hall, while the remaining $3 million will go toward park operations and maintenance, NPS Superintendent Wade Vagias said during the presentation.

Historical architect Becky Cybularz said the work to restore the root cellar has been ongoing since 2020, when the preservation center began the design and documentation process. Groundbreaking began in September 2025.

“It’s not often that we get clients that are so engaged,” Cybularz said. “We’re very happy with Minidoka and their help.”

Exhibit specialist Will Grenier echoed that excitement during the presentation, especially when discussing the scale and significance of the 200-foot root cellar.

“This is my favorite type of project to work on,” Grenier said. “The more challenging it is to save the structure… the more interesting I find it, both physically and conceptually.”

Understanding History

After Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 interned more than 120,000 Japanese Americans within 10 concentration camps in the U.S., according to Russ Tremayne, a local professor emeritus of history.

During a recent private tour of the Minidoka site, also known as the Hunt Camp, Tremayne explained the government’s loyalty questions and the varied reactions to them to the Times-News.

Minidoka incarcerated more than 13,000 people between 1942 and 1945. During their imprisonment, they continued to live and persevere in a time when their rights and property were stripped across Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. The prisoners worked to make Minidoka self-sustaining by 1944, thanks to their agricultural expertise.

Friends of Minidoka receives grant funding

Russ Tremayne, a professor emeritus of history, talks about the Minidoka National Historic Site on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Jerome County. More than 13,000 Americans of Japanese descent were incarcerated at the internment camp during World War II.

Internees were asked two questions about their loyalty to Japan and their willingness to become soldiers loyal to American efforts, Tremayne said. Those who answered “no” to both of those questions became “No-No Boys,” who protested their mistreatment by the U.S. government, and were interned at Tule Lake Segregation Prison.

When reflecting on America’s 250th anniversary, he said the historic site stands as a time when “(parts of) the Constitution were grossly violated.”

“I’m a proud Idahoan,” Tremayne said. “But that doesn’t mean as a professional historian that I can turn my head to the … underside of American history.”

Friends of Minidoka receives grant funding

Several structures still stand at the Minidoka National Historic Site on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Jerome County. More than 13,000 Americans of Japanese descent were incarcerated at the internment camp during World War II.

History still speaks

After WWII ended, the camp closed in October 1945, with the formerly incarcerated moving back to the West Coast or starting new lives elsewhere, according to the Friends of Minidoka.

The buildings were auctioned off, but the mess hall and some of the barracks were eventually returned to the site. Restoration construction is planned to start in the spring of 2027.

Lisa Shiosaki Olsen, the acting chief of interpretation and education, said the restoration efforts will balance historic accuracy with ADA accessibility, environmental concerns, and suggestions from survivors and descendants.

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Annually, Minidoka is also the site of a pilgrimage from Seattle to Twin Falls, where survivors and their descendants of Minidoka and other American camps visit to reflect, mourn and commemorate.

Jenelle Reid — whose grandmother was held at internment camps in Santa Anita and Tule Lake, California, and Jerome, Arizona — came to the Minidoka site with her two kids to understand American and family history.

“Seeing it is so different than learning about it,” Reid told the Times News. “We come from these places that are so green and luscious, and coming out here, I could see why this would have been kind of scary.”

Lisa Shiosaki Olsen

Lisa Shiosaki Olsen, acting chief of interpretation and education, stands next to a photo of her dad Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2026, at the Minidoka National Historic Site. Her dad helped put Minidoka on the National Historic Registry during the 1970s, and now she’s working on adding learning materials and experiences to the renovated buildings.

For Olsen, being part of a team that’s restoring history to a period-accurate state holds weight, both in the work and her life.

Her father, 442nd Infantry veteran Hero Shiosaki, and other Japanese American community members were part of the effort to list Minidoka on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s.

Olsen came with her father, creating a connection between herself and the historic site. She also went on four pilgrimages, and this year was her second time overseeing one.

When reflecting on her time working at the site and her family history, she said she thinks about the Japanese saying, “Kodomo no tame ni,” or “For the sake of the children.”

“It has truly reinforced the importance of that heritage,” Olsen said, “and my appreciation of the work of those who have come before me.”

Friends of Minidoka receives grant funding | Photos

Russ Tremayne, Professor Emeritus of History, talks about the camp at the Minidoka National Historic Site on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Jerome County.