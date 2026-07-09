Gardening: Keep plants happy as growing season gets into full swing

Pat Munts For The Spokesman-Review

Here we are at the beginning of the July growing season. Seeds have come up. It’s finally warm enough that the peppers, tomatoes and squash are growing. The weeds are flourishing and after a not-so-cold winter, the bugs are out and about. Here are some things to watch for in July.

I’ve heard several questions from gardeners who are finding weird, half-grown fruits on squash plants. The squash grows a few inches and then turns yellow and mushy. This isn’t a disease or bug issue though. The squash flower simply didn’t get pollinated properly. Squash plants have both male and female flowers on a plant. Female flowers will have a swollen base below the flower base. When the bees are making their rounds, they aren’t picking up enough pollen from the male flowers to pollinate the females. The result is misshapen baby squash. Just pick them off.

Another issue that might appear is blossom end rot in tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, squash and melons. The rot appears as a brown spot on the bottom of the fruit and is caused by a calcium imbalance in the plant caused by uneven watering practices that allow the soil to dry out too much. Adjust your watering to apply a steady amount of water to the plants. This is especially important as we go into the hot part of the summer. Mulch the plants to reduce evaporation from the soil.

Aphids are rampant this year. These tiny translucent pale green to brown bugs gather on the tender new growth of plants and suck juice from the plants. Their feeding can distort leaves and reduce plant vigor. A couple of weeks ago I wrote about lady beetles and their larvae. If you see aphids, be patient and watch for the lady beetles to appear and begin to feed. This might take a couple of weeks, but they will come.

If you can’t wait for the bugs to show up, use a hard stream of water to blast the aphids off the plants, paying special attention to the undersides of leaves. The water pressure won’t hurt the plants, and they just might enjoy the wash down. As a last resort, spray plants with insecticidal soap which dries out the aphids’ outer shell.

Powery mildew is making an appearance early because of the unsettled weather. Plants like lupine, phlox, roses, squash (multiple varieties), melons and bee balm are very susceptible. Light infections will not hurt the plant but once the plants are infected, mildew is difficult to control.

Pick off infected or yellowing leaves as they appear. Mildew on squash and other vegetables can be treated with neem oil applied in the early morning or evening. Applying it in the sun can damage the plants.

If mildew hasn’t appeared yet, the tops and bottoms of the leaves can be pretreated with mixture of water and milk. Combine one part milk to three parts water and spray early in the day. Reapply the spray after rain or overhead watering.