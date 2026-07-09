Grocery prices top financial stress for Americans, survey says

By Marcia Greenwood USA TODAY

The majority of Americans say the rising cost of groceries and food is their top source of financial stress and want the government to act now.

Those are the findings of a survey of 1,100 registered voters conducted May ​5-7 by Global Strategy Group on behalf of The Kitchen Table Project, a U.S. policy initiative that researches how the cost of living affects middle-income families. ⁠The project is led by Lael Brainard, who served as director of the White House National ‌Economic Council under President Joe Biden and as ​vice chair of the Federal Reserve.

Survey responses show widespread economic pain and bipartisan support for the government to intervene to make things more affordable.

“Across partisan, gender, generational and geographic lines, two-thirds of Americans (67%) report that the rising ⁠cost of living is placing significant pressure on their ‌households,” the report states.

In ‌addition, 63% cite grocery prices as the top source of that pressure. An even larger faction ‒ 67% ‒ say grocery prices are ⁠unfair, with meat and poultry being especially unaffordable.

The survey also shows that the vast majority of people ‒ 82% ‒ believe that politicians have the ‌power to lower costs if ‌they choose to do so. “Majorities of Democrats (84%), independents (67%), and Republicans (78%) say they are comfortable with government ‘cracking down on price gouging and corporate practices that eliminate ⁠competition, even if it means more regulation,’” the report says.

When ​asked about the causes ⁠of rising ​costs, those surveyed most frequently cited tariffs and trade restrictions (48%), followed closely by large corporations raising prices to increase profits (46%).

Sixty-five percent said families are struggling and need relief they can feel right away, ⁠while 35% said the root causes of increasing costs need to be fixed, “even if it takes years to feel the difference.”

Beyond groceries, housing, gas and utility costs ⁠were cited as significant financial burdens. More than one-third of respondents (36%) ranked housing as a leading financial stressor, while a third (33%) said the same about filling their gas tanks. Utility and home energy costs ⁠were cited by 29% of people ‌surveyed.