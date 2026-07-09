How Mitch McConnell’s absence complicates the Senate’s business and war funding

By Jarrell Dillard and Noah Robertson Washington Post

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s current health condition and ongoing absence threatens to complicate the U.S. Senate’s return to business next week.

Congress is returning from recess on Monday and faces a limited number of days left before the Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government for fiscal 2027. McConnell (R-Kentucky) plays a crucial role as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Republicans and Democrats on the committee have been at a stalemate that began over disagreements about defense funding. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, Republicans will probably need McConnell’s support to advance any spending bills out of the committee amid Democratic opposition.

The Trump administration has requested that Congress provide an additional $87.6 billion in supplemental funding for the Pentagon and other agencies, largely to cover needs related to the war with Iran, which reignited this week.

McConnell, 84, leads the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over that military spending. He has not cast a vote on the Senate floor since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital on June 14. Although members of Senate leadership said they have since spoken to him, McConnell’s office has offered limited details about his condition, and he has not been seen publicly.

Democrats have refused to support the increase in defense funding Republicans have put forward without a comparable boost for domestic programs. That disagreement is part of the reason the committee, which normally advances these measures on a bipartisan basis, has not yet advanced any legislation for fiscal 2027.

The Appropriations Committee planned to begin hearings the week of June 22 to review some of the nondefense bills, after previous delays related to the defense spending. But those plans were canceled because of McConnell’s absence, according to a Republican aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations.

A separate Republican congressional aide, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations, argued that the delays with the appropriations process “predate” McConnell’s hospitalization and blamed them on Democrats.

McConnell’s continued absence could make it harder for the Appropriations Committee to pass budget bills, by eliminating Republicans’ one-seat majority on the panel. Without McConnell, the Appropriations Committee is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, and tied votes tend to sink legislation in committees.

Republicans could move forward with hearings to mark up the nondefense bills, but Democrats have indicated they would not support any funding measures without an agreement on overall spending levels.

Lawmakers will have to pass a temporary stopgap funding bill to prevent a government shutdown if they cannot get the fiscal year spending bills done in time.

McConnell’s office declined a request for comment about his role in delaying the budget process, referring The Washington Post to the Appropriations Committee. The committee pointed to a statement by its chair, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who has said there would be a hearing on the defense supplemental request.

McConnell’s absence is attracting concern outside Washington, as well. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) sent a letter on Wednesday to McConnell’s office asking for an update on his health.

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and well-being, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate,” Beshear said in the letter. “As public officeholders, we have made a commitment to our constituents to do our best to represent them and to always be transparent. I believe this requires clear communication about one’s ability to serve.”