Lynn Kimball: Help on is here for those who need care and the people who love them

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Lynn Kimball

This month millions of Washingtonians have access to a unique benefit that no one else in the county has (yet). The WA Cares Fund is there to help pay long-term care expenses, which most people are surprised to find out aren’t covered by insurance or Medicare. Long-term care means needing help with daily living activities like dressing, bathing, moving around, managing meals or medication for longer than ninety days.

Because the program is new, it will take some time to hear how WA Cares is helping people, but one thing is certain, the need for help is growing. According to the latest U.S. Census data, Washington’s population of older adults is growing rapidly, with the number of those over 65 increasing in all 39 counties. Here in Spokane County, our population of young people under 18 decreased by 2.5%, while the number of folks who are 65 and older has grown by 15.2%.

More of our friends and neighbors are in need of support as a result of a debilitating disease, a serious illness or injury or challenges with daily living activities that come along as we age. The bulk of long-term care costs today are covered by Medicaid, including home care, dental, vision, and hearing services, all of which Medicare doesn’t cover. Many Washingtonians will not qualify for Medicaid, or face an extended period of spending down their resources in order to qualify.

Washington state is a beacon of hope in what can be a bleak outlook for many Americans. WA Cares works like insurance to pay for help with daily living activities like dressing, bathing, managing medication and meals, mobility equipment, home safety measures like grab bars and ramps, and transportation to get to doctors appointments.

At Aging and Long-Term Care of Eastern Washington, we help older adults and adults living with disabilities in our community to find resources and support for living independently. We provide case management for people needing a caregiver, information and referrals. We answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid across Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Spokane, and Whitman Counties. What we see is that most people fall into a gap – they don’t have enough personal savings to pay for the care they need, and they end up draining their families savings and assets to qualify for Medicaid. WA Cares benefits are going to give families the breathing room to plan, get respite care, and supports and services that make it possible for us to live as independently as possible in our own home.

When a loved one needs care, that impact is a ripple effect on their family, a spouse, adult children, even grandchildren, or neighbors and friends, who step in, often paying for supplies and services with their own money. WA Cares benefits are going to help those who need care, but they are also going to have a ripple effect on the whole family. By helping pay for respite care, home modifications, services like meal delivery and transportation, the whole family gets some relief and the benefits of knowing their loved one is safer and receiving the support they need.

Our mission now is to get the word out. If you or someone you know needs assistance with at least three or more activities of daily living, set up a Secure Access Washington account, determine WA Cares eligibility, and submit an application and request for a WA Cares screening appointment. If you need help navigating the process, Aging & Long Term Care is able to assist at 509-960-7281.

In this first year, the WA Cares benefit amount is $36,500. It will be adjusted annually to grow with inflation. If inflation rises an average of 2.5% per year, the benefit amount is projected to increase to $43,387.03 by 2033. According to the U.S. Federal Reserve, more than a third of Americans do not have more than $400 in savings for emergencies and more than 1 million Washingtonians rent so they cannot tap into home equity to cover long-term care expenses. I’m proud our state is taking the lead in developing solutions to this growing care crisis with innovative programs like WA Cares.

Lynn Kimball, of Spokane, is executive director of Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington.