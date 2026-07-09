Ryan Reynolds-backed Aviation Gin shutters Oregon distillery

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

The Aviation American Gin Distillery and visitor center in Portland, Oregon, has closed its doors as the company behind the celebrity-backed spirits brand shifts its production strategy, according to multiple reports.

Diageo, the global spirits company that acquired Aviation American Gin in 2020, confirmed ​the closure to local TV stations KGW and KOIN, saying the decision was made because of changing business needs.

“This decision reflects evolving business needs, as we continue to support growth ⁠ambitions for our Aviation American Gin brand,” Diageo’s statement reads. “Aviation American Gin remains an important part of Diageo’s portfolio ‌and we are committed to the brand, our customers ​and consumers.”

USA TODAY contacted Diageo on July 9 for comment and additional information regarding the closure.

The nearly 33,000-square-foot facility opened in September 2022 in northwest Portland, offering visitors a cocktail bar, tasting room, gift shop and tours highlighting the gin-making process, ⁠including distillation and bottling operations.

Portland’s House Spirits Distillery founded Aviation ‌American Gin in the early 2000s ‌and later became associated with Emmy Award-winning actor Ryan Reynolds, who acquired a stake in the company in 2018.

“A little over two years ⁠ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” Reynoalds said in a statement in ‌2020 after Diageo acquired the company. “What I ‌didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling ⁠projects I’ve ever been involved with.”

Is Ryan Reynolds still a co-owner ​of Aviation Gin?

As of July 9, ⁠Reynolds ​remains an owner of Aviation Gin, according to his social media accounts. His Instagram says he owns Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, Maxixum Effort and the Wrexham A.F.C. soccer club.

When Diageo acquired Aviation Gin, the acquisition agreement valued the ⁠deal at up to $610 million, including an initial payment of $335 million and a potential additional payment of up to $275 million based on the company’s performance over a 10-year period, according to ⁠a 2020 news release.

Diageo, one of the world’s largest spirits companies, also owns other alcohol brands including Captain Morgan, Crown Royal and Smirnoff.

What’s next for Aviation, Diageo?

Diageo said it had already begun moving Aviation’s production from Portland to other ⁠facilities in 2025 as part of ‌an effort to improve efficiency and strengthen its North American ​operations, KGW reported.

Diageo ‌also said Aviation American Gin will remain part of its portfolio despite the ​closure of the Oregon visitor center and distillery.