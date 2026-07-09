Spokane Children’s Theatre’s ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ encourages celebrating differences

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

When Lucy Robertson learned she got the part of Nemo in Spokane Children’s Theatre’s production of “Finding Nemo Jr.,” she admits she did freak out, especially because she auditioned thinking she might get the role of Bubbles or Dory. But she said she did not jump up and down at the news.

Instead, that was her father Aaron, jumping enough for the both of them.

Having performed together in Spokane Civic Theatre’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Aaron Robertson said it’s been great to see Lucy take center stage all on her own.

“Seeing her get on stage on her own without me as part of the experience has been wonderful,” he said. “Her and I have always been big into drama and theater, so seeing her shine up there has been great.”

Lucy Robertson auditioned because she thinks the ocean is cool and likes the variety of animals that live there. An ocean-related fun fact from Robertson: Dolphins sleep with one eye open.

Robertson also liked that Nemo is very determined, saying she’d be “a lot worse than Nemo” if she were ever in a similar situation where she was all by herself.

Still, director Beth Taylor said Robertson is a natural and didn’t require much guidance as to how Nemo might be feeling in any particular scene, be it scared, brave or somewhere in between.

“She’s been a dream to work with,” Taylor said.

With the help of her parents, Robertson highlighted her lines in the script and had it all memorized quickly.

“Whenever you’re acting, you get the lines in your brain at the right moment,” she said.

Taylor signed on as the director and music director after Executive Director Tanya Morton asked her to listen to the soundtrack and share her thoughts on the show as a potential summer production. Taylor, who directed “James and the Giant Peach” at the children’s theater last year, liked what she heard and knew producing the show would be doable with the shorter timeframe of six instead of eight weeks.

Like the film, “Finding Nemo Jr.” follows Marlin (MacKenzie Parks), an overprotective clown fish who searches the entire ocean to find his son Nemo (Robertson).

Along the way, father and son go on epic adventures of their own, encountering a variety of colorful characters along the way, including the forgetful Dory (Ellie Wu), the chill turtles Crush (Sadie Ebert) and Squirt (Mark Sobovoy), and Bruce (Reese McLaughlin), a shark who wants to make it known that, “Fish are friends, not food.”

The show also stars Rebekah Morton, Harper Yeigh, Zaniyah Thurmon, Lilyann Frawley, Gabriel Morton, Elora McCoy, Gracie Freeman, Matthew Sobovoy, Briella Compogno, Aster Davis, Henry Olson, Emily Compogno, Luna Ybarra, Tabby Sobovoy, Lizzy Waggy, Sienna Miller-Thomas, Kaya Koch, Parri Oglevie, Oliver Boyd, Finn Chumbly, Torin Davis, Lucy Morton, Ryan Fagan, Zayah Blockton, Daphne Eide, Robin Eide, Polly Sobovoy, River Manson, Dahlia Pham and Danica Sobovoy.

“Finding Nemo Jr.” is assistant directed by Emmeline Hirt, choreographed by Mariah Kincaid and stage managed by Nick Witmer. The musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, music and orchestrations adapted and arranged by Myrna Conn and a book adapted by Lindsay Anderson.

The musical is based on the film “Finding Nemo,” which was written by Andrew Stanton, Bob Peterson and David Reynolds.

The show opens Friday and runs through July 19.

While a few actors look like the animals they’re portraying, including those playing moonfish and jellyfish, Taylor made the decision to have a majority of the actors appear human. Robertson, for example, wears an orange plaid button-down shirt and tan shorts as Nemo while Parks, as Marlin, wears a solid orange polo shirt and tan pants, and Wu, as Dory, wears a blue dress. Michelle Davis is the show’s costumer.

“(‘Finding Nemo’) takes me back to my childhood, and I was a child in the ‘70s, so I told my costumer ‘I want this to be ‘70s,’ ” Taylor said. “You’re going to see psychedelic patterns.”

To really help the young actors, and their costumes shine, Taylor designed a set that is fairly minimal. There will be small coral reef pieces throughout the set, and the actors create an anemone with pool noodles at the top of the show, but other than that, the entire set is blue, with shimmery crepe paper throughout.

Things change a little when (spoiler if you haven’t seen the movie) Nemo gets captured and placed in a fish tank. To bring this moment to life, the crew has created neon rocks, a treasure chest and other items commonly found in aquariums.

From the ocean to the aquarium, Nemo is treated differently because of his “lucky fin,” one fin that is smaller than the other. Dory too is treated differently because of her memory loss, though both fish eventually show the others they are more than capable.

During a meeting with the young cast and their parents, Taylor played a short video included in the resources for “Finding Nemo Jr.” that featured an actor with a limb difference and an actor who is a little person speaking about the disabilities and neurodivergence.

Robertson has seen fellow students get bullied at school, but each time she gets brave like Nemo and stands up against the bully.

“I’ve stood up for other people and told the bullies to stop doing what they’re doing and it’s not kind to do,” she said.