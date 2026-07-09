This day in history: Palouse town Garfield was smaller, but still had solid base. Spokane prepared to welcome Native leaders

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Daily Chronicle profiled Garfield, Washington, in its series on the region’s small towns.

The Palouse town had about 650 residents – about half what it had in the early 1900s.

At one time there were three railroad depots in town and 14 passenger trains visited the city every day.

“Now, there is no rail passenger service, only freight,” the Chronicle wrote.

Yet Garfield remained an important farming center and it also had a thriving manufacturing plant, the J.E. Love Co., which “manufactures farm machinery that is marketed worldwide.” It employed 70 workers.

About 20 other businesses, including a grocery store, were operating in the town.

Most residents would like the city “to grow some,” but not too much – “maybe to 1,000,” said the mayor.

As of the 2020 census, it had 562 residents.

From 1926: Big plans were underway for Spokane’s second annual National Indian Congress.

Spokane was preparing to host the second National Indian Congress later in July, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 9, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“Attorney W.S. Lewis has been named to complete arrangements with the Spokane and Colvilles and Harry Wright will visit the Coeur d’Alenes, completing plans for their participation in the congress,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “Mr. Mitchell will also visit the Nez Perce tribe.”

The event was planned for July 21 to 27. The first event in 1925 had been considered a success, with participation from tribes around the country.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1868: Louisiana and South Carolina are the last states to ratify the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing civil rights.