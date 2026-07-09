U.S. intensifies strikes on Iran’s coast along Strait of Hormuz

By Rachel Chason and Suzan Haidamous Washington Post

U.S. forces hit 90 targets overnight mostly along Iran’s coastline with the Strait of Hormuz, stepping up a renewed bombing campaign after President Donald Trump said he thought a tentative truce agreement was “over.”

Iran, in turn, fired drones and missiles at U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region and in Jordan, marking the second day of tit-for-tat strikes.

The renewed military action – after huge crowds in Tehran vowed revenge against America during elaborate funeral rites this week for the country’s assassinated supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and after Trump called Iran’s leaders “scum” – signaled that the war is far from winding down.

Just last month, the United States and Iran announced a framework for ending the war, spurring short-lived worldwide relief.

That framework was followed by the start of negotiations aimed at forging a more durable peace accord within 60 days. But less than half that time had elapsed when Trump on Wednesday said he believed the ceasefire had collapsed.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz has remained a sticking point, with neither side willing to accept the other’s terms and Iran continuing to attack some ships as they transit through the narrow waterway, which is vital to global commerce.

The sides also seemed to make little progress on the thorny issue of Iran’s nuclear program, which has long been the main point of contention between Washington and Tehran.

The strikes in recent days – the first round of which hit 80 targets, according to the U.S. military, and the new barrage of 90 overnight – followed attacks by Iran on ships passing through the strait.

The U.S. strikes were intended “to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement early Thursday.

Targets included air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles and drones at U.S. military sites located in partner countries in the Persian Gulf region, including Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Sirens also sounded in Jordan on Thursday, and the country’s military said that eight missiles had been intercepted. A government spokesman said in a statement carried by state media that the kingdom’s airspace had been breached by missiles launched by Iran.

In Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said that it had intercepted a cruise missile and 10 drones. Bahrain’s military said that it had “destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks,” according to a statement on Thursday, and it condemned Iran’s “systematic hostile approach through missile and drone attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a statement carried by Iran’s semiofficial Mehr News, said the attacks were a “first stage” and warned of further strikes on American targets in the region if the U.S. air campaign continues.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran … will not allow the goals and aspirations of the foolish U.S. president to be realized with authority and under any circumstances, and will defend the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution until the final victory,” the statement read.