A Grip on Sports: If you are still interested even though the home team is no longer in the running, the World Cup continues this weekend

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A simple question. Has your interested in watching the World Cup just waned since the U.S. team’s defeat? Or has it disappeared entirely? Still the same? Grown? If you answered that last one, then answer another question: In which country are you reading this?

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• It certainly isn’t this one. Unless you recently arrived on a tourist visa and are wearing a really cool color of blue this morning. Said “merde” a few times yesterday, mirroring something I said often in the two years I barely eked through French classes in college. And breathed a sigh of relief halfway through the second half of Les Blues’ 2-0 quarterfinal win over Morocco.

Anyhow, if you are still interested, there are a few matches still to come today and tomorrow. All of them on Fox.

If the U.S. team had won earlier in the week – a big if, I know, considering the 4-1 final against Belgium – they would be facing an even-tougher test today at noon against Spain. Instead it will be the Belgium team trying for the win in Los Angeles.

There’s a doubleheader Saturday, with Erling Haaland and Norway trying to slash through England and its king, Harry Kane, with the fervor of berserkers (2 p.m.) up first. The nightcap? Defending champion Lionel Messi, er, Argentina, facing the Swiss (6 p.m.)

• That isn’t the only internationally important sport available this weekend on your TV, though. Wimbledon, the crown jewel of tennis’ Grand Slam tour, finishes off with the women’s title match Saturday morning (ESPN’s coverage begins at 5) and the men’s on Sunday (ditto).

The last American, Coco Gauff, surrendered in a third-set semifinal tiebreaker Thursday, ensuring ESPN’s ratings won’t reach a World Cup level.

And the Scottish Open, one of the few times the LIV and PGA Tour players rub elbows, also ends Sunday (noon, ESPN). The run up to next weekend’s British Open also includes an interesting side note. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was two-over Friday, and will probably miss his first cut since 2022. It will also snap his streak of finishing in the top 25 at 35 consecutive tournaments.

• The final series before the All-Star break also gives the Mariners a final shot at righting the ship before four days off. And boy does it need some bailing.

After being swept by the red-hot Marlins in Miami on Thursday night, the M’s traveled north up the spine of Florida for three games with their favorite trading partner, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Today’s game begins at 4:10 p.m., Saturday’s at 1:10 and Sunday’s at 10:40 a.m. All are on the Mariners Network, so no need to hunt around. Unless you want to help the M’s find some consistency. The three losses in Miami dropped Seattle back to .500 and into second-place, a half-game behind the Rangers in the West.

• July 10 is important to me. Today would have been my dad’s 101 birthday. Hard to believe he’s been gone 16 years.

It’s a good day to call my older sister Linda. And my buddy Kent, who worked his way through college as an integral part of my dad’s business. We all have stories. Mostly fun ones but, as with anyone, there are some tough ones too. Though don’t feel that way anymore. Time sands down the rough edges. And lets us keep only the parts we want.

Here’s one. In the latter years of his life, dad loved to sit under the huge California Oak he had in our backyard, a tree he nurtured for more than 40 years. But he wasn’t alone. He had somehow trained a Blue jay to join him. The bird would fly down, perch on his shoulder and wait for a peanut, which dad gladly supplied.

Even in his 80s, dad surprised me. It took patience and calmness to get the bird to trust him. Those were two traits he rarely showed while I was growing up, a failing he passed along. I guess there is still hope, even for me.

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WSU: Around in the Pac-12, Washington State fans’ thoughts on Pat Chun is front and center in John Canzano’s latest notebook. … Arizona, which visits the Cougars in September, has a veteran quarterback who is something of a freak these days. … In basketball news, the Colorado State men opened summer workouts recently. We checked out these photos and, yes, Mt. Spokane’s Jaden Ghoreishi can be seen attacking the hoop. … Around the West Coast and the nation, Colorado’s quarterback just winging it doesn’t reflect well on the coaching staff. … Will Utah ever publicly say how much money it is getting from private equity and how it will impact the athletic department? … Michigan reportedly went after Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham before hiring former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. … In basketball news, UCLA beat out Gonzaga and others for a highly sought-after Serbian forward.

Gonzaga: It was the worst-kept secret. Domantas Sabonis is the former Gonzaga player and current NBA standout who donated a “transformative and significant gift commitment” to the school’s basketball programs, resulting in the addition of the Sabonis family name on the strength and conditioning center. Garrett Cabeza has coverage of Thursday’s event that officially revealed his involvement. … The reason Theo Lawson wasn’t there? Like some of the players he’s covered over the past few years, he is in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. He has this story on Thursday’s matchup between Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike, who entered school the same year. … Ike seems to be a favorite of the Warriors. … Theo also passes along the news Spanish forward Izan Almansa was at the Sabonis ceremony yesterday and has joined the team’s workouts. Nothing official about his eligibility to play for GU this season has yet to announced.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, yep, we have another story about Montana’s football stadium hitting the big 4-0 to pass along. … Idaho State’s offensive line has been thinned a bit by injuries and the NCAA dragging its feet. … In basketball news, Utah Tech has announced a nonconference game at South Dakota.

Indians: Spokane got back to winning Thursday night after Wednesday hiccup, topping host Eugene 4-1. Dave Nichols followed along and has this game story. … Former Indian and Gonzaga Bulldog Gabriel Hughes made his MLB starting debut Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. As Dave tells us, Hughes threw well though the Rockies eventually lost 4-3.

Horseshoes: I can honestly say in the 15 years I have been writing this column, I do not remember ever typing in “horseshoes” before. As a category. But then again, I’ve never reported a Spokane 12-year-old is a world champion in the sport either. Wade DeMello will defend the title he won last summer this week in Wisconsin. Liam Bradford has more in this story.

Mariners: Bryce Miller was called on to end the M’s two-game slide Thursday night. He couldn’t get it done, as they fell 8-4. “Tough one again today,” Dan Wilson said after. Of course he did. Now the American League’s best team awaits for three games in Tampa Bay. … The Times story we linked yesterday about Bryan Woo possibly throwing out of the bullpen this weekend with the All-Star break coming up? It is on the S-R site today. … Julio Rodriguez probably won’t be back from concussion protocol until after the break. … Wednesday’s game ended with Cole Young not challenging an obvious missed strike call. It bothered two people watching in my kitchen. And Young’s mom. … Next week is filled with All-Star activities on your TV. Here is how to watch.

Seahawks: We also linked a story yesterday about the sale possibly being down to two parties. But the duo reportedly doesn’t include Steve Ballmer, who has been long-rumored to be interested. Whatever, the story is on the S-R site. … Leonard Williams is the highest rated defensive tackle according to an ESPN survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts.

Sounders: Cristian Roldan is eligible to rejoin Seattle now that the U.S. is no longer playing. But when might that be? It depends on how quickly he recovers from his injury.

Storm: After a win, Seattle went back to finding ways to lose Thursday, dropping a game against the Atlanta Dream on the road.

World Cup: There are still stories to be found about how disappointing the U.S. defeat was, though the team basically finished in the tournament in the spot its ranking said it should. … The Christian Pulisic story on his injury I shared yesterday? It ran in the S-R today.

Olympics: The IOC is moving toward allowing Russia to send athletes to the next Olympics. But, really, nothing has changed since the country was banned. Except the IOC leadership.

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• As I was sitting in my rental car last night eating my In-N-Out burger, the only appropriate way to have one on a road trip, a notification popped up my phone. It was the aforementioned Kent on X telling me not to worry about the 110-degree high in Las Vegas. In-N-Outs are air conditioned. So is my rental. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service