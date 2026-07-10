Apple sues OpenAI, alleging the AI company stole trade secrets

By Gerrit De Vynck Washington Post

SAN FRANCISCO – Tech giant Apple sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Friday, alleging the artificial intelligence company stole its trade secrets as part of efforts to build out a competing hardware business.

“This case is about Apple’s former employees stealing Apple’s trade secrets for the benefit of OpenAI. Apple brings this suit to put a stop to it,” Apple’s lawyers said in a complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California.

The complaint alleges that OpenAI leaders asked Apple employees to share information, including showcasing parts of new devices, during hiring interviews. OpenAI’s head of hardware, former Apple employee Tang Tan, is also named in the complaint.

Spokespeople for OpenAI did not immediately return a request for comment. The Washington Post has a content partnership with OpenAI.

The explosive allegations set up what is likely to become a titanic battle between one of the tech industry’s most powerful legacy companies and one of its fastest-growing up-and-comers. The lawsuit could also weigh over OpenAI’s plans to go public at some point in the coming months amid fierce competition in the AI industry.

Apple, which ushered in the mobile internet era with its iPhones nearly 20 years ago, has struggled to adapt to the age of AI. Just two years ago, Apple and OpenAI struck a deal for Apple to use OpenAI’s AI technology in its products, but little appeared to come from the collaboration. In January, Apple said it would instead use Google’s Gemini AI technology in upcoming launches.

Aaron Schaffer contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.