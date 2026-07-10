Crystal Falls a fun, quick roadside adventure | Michael Wright

It may have been the quickest adventure of the summer, but it was an adventure nonetheless.

After an afternoon meeting in Colville on Tuesday, I drove east on Highway 20 toward Tiger. I was curious about a sliver of Washington State Parks property along the highway at Crystal Falls on the Little Pend Oreille River.

About 15 miles up the road, I parked in a small pullout on the side of the road not far from the falls. The first thing I saw was a sign on a tree: “Welcome to the neighborhood. Please enjoy the peace and tranquility of Crystal Falls. Your willingness to minimize noise is greatly appreciated. Namaste.”

A crow flying overhead screamed as I walked the short trail to an overlook. Otherwise the only noise was the roar of the falls.

The water plunges down a series of cascades, dropping a few dozen feet. There wasn’t a whole lot of water, but it doesn’t take much to make a waterfall interesting. I wondered what it would look like at the peak of runoff.

I stared at the waterfall and wandered around the trail for maybe 10 minutes. Then I got back on the road.

I’m a big fan of small roadside adventures. Sweet Creek Falls, near Metaline, is another good one. So is Kootenai Falls in northwest Montana. One of my favorite spots in Yellowstone National Park is the Petrified Tree.

These places are easy to hit but just as easy to skip. Sometimes you miss the sign. Sometimes you’re actually too busy to stop. Other times you’re just not convinced a 10-minute detour is worthwhile.

But it almost always is.