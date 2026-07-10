Eugene’s Dakota Jordan hits 3 homers, Spokane Indians fall to Emeralds 9-4 | NWL baseball

Dakota Jordan hit three home runs and the Eugene Emeralds handled the Spokane Indians 9-4 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene on Friday.

Ethan Hedges went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for the Indians (13-6).

The Emeralds (9-10) pounded Indians starter Lebarron Johnson Jr. for six hits and six runs in the first inning, and it was started by three of the top five prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

With one down, Jhonny Level (Giants No. 3) and Gavin Kilen (No. 4) hit back-to-back doubles for the game’s first run. Jordan (No. 5) then mashed a long home run to left, his 16th of the season, to make it 3-0.

After batters reached on a walk and a fielding error, Lisbel Diaz delivered an RBI double, then Zander Darby followed with a two-run single to put the Ems up 6-0.

In the second, Jordan hit his second homer of the game to center, a solo shot, estimated at 471 feet.

Hedges finally got the Indians on the board in the fourth with a solo home run, his ninth of the season.

Jordan made up for that with his third of the game in the bottom half, tying him with Everett’s Josh Caron for the league lead with 18.

The series continues Saturday at 5:05 p.m.