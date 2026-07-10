Former Pullman school janitor sentenced to at least 26½ years in prison for child sex crimes

A Pullman school janitor was sentenced Friday to at least 26½ years in prison for child molestation and child porn charges.

Eric A. Robins, 52, pleaded guilty in May to four counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to online court records and a Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

A woman reported to police Dec. 22 that her 10-year-old daughter disclosed sexual abuse by Robins, according to court documents. The girl, who is a family member of Robins, told a forensic child interviewer that Robins sexually assaulted her. She said Robins started sexually abusing her when she was about 6.

The girl reported Robins worked at the time as a janitor at Jefferson and Sunnyside elementary schools in Pullman.

Police arrested Robins Dec. 30. His criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm and a military authority fugitive arrest warrant, according to court records.

Robins was sentenced to life in prison, but will be eligible for parole at the earliest after 26½ years, according to the release. He must register as a sex offender indefinitely.

Robins’ sentence range was 12½ years to 16½ years, but an “aggravating factor” of Robins’ pattern of sexual abuse over a prolonged period allowed the court to sentence outside that range, the release said.

A lifetime sexual assault protection order was also implemented.

“This plea agreement was offered with the approval of the victim and her family and allowed the family to avoid a traumatizing jury trial,” Tessa Scholl, senior deputy prosecutor, said in the release. “Additionally, Mr. Robins was sentenced to the maximum prison time that would have been allowable for the original charges. While no sentence can undo the trauma the victim endured, today’s outcome provides accountability for the defendant and an opportunity for Jane Doe to move forward. We hope this resolution allows the victim and her loved ones to focus on healing, knowing her courage in coming forward ensured justice was served.”