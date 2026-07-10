Kristin Cavallari’s kids fly coach when she’s in first class as lesson

By Edward Segarra USA TODAY

Everyone has to learn the value of a dollar, and Kristin Cavallari is giving her kids a full education.

The reality-TV star and beauty mogul opened up about teaching her children about finances ​during an appearance on the “Aspire with Emma Grede” podcast, released Tuesday, July 7. Cavallari, who founded the jewelry and skincare company Uncommon James, ⁠shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler: sons Camden, 13, and Jaxon, 12, and ‌daughter Saylor, 10.

“I have chosen to be ​the best mom that I can be and be a good business owner,” Cavallari, 39, told host Emma Grede. “I would love to sit here and tell you Uncommon James is a $100 ⁠million company, and it’s not. But I am ‌the best mom, and ‌my kids would tell you that also.”

But Cavallari’s kids don’t get to ride the coattails of her ⁠celebrity success.

The “Laguna Beach” alum revealed her children fly coach when they travel together, while Cavallari flies first class.

“My kids don’t ‌just get whatever they want,” ‌Cavallari said. “And if they want something, they have to work for it.”

Cavallari added that because her kids are “growing up in a ⁠very fortunate situation,” she strives to teach them ​perspective on money.

“That was ⁠important to ​me when they became old enough that they could,” Cavallari said of the family’s air travel. “I’m like, ‘Bye guys, have fun back there.’ … It’s good for them. And I ⁠think it’s little things like that, as a parent, that ultimately make a big difference in the long run.”

Cavallari’s tough-love approach might be ⁠shaping the business tycoons of tomorrow, saying her children have since learned to start their “own little businesses” to earn money.

“One of my boys was washing people’s windows. And the ⁠other one was washing people’s ‌garbage cans,” Cavallari said. “Because if they want ​something, they got ‌to go work for it. And they got to ​make it happen.”