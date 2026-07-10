Letters for Friday, July 10

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Avista isn’t out to help

Yes, Avista rates may be on the increase. Sign of the times. I guess I need to review what they sponsor over here in Coeur d’Alene. Sure isn’t electric charging infrastructure or rebates for people who choose to have a Level 2 charger at their home or apartment complex. They recently removed one of their only public charging stations at their 15th Street location (but left the sign). What gives? Not them.

With the price of fuel to remain elevated past the midterm election, EVs are again getting a second look.

Dave McKenna

Coeur d’Alene

Womack’s got the experience

Of all the candidates running to represent Washington’s 5th Congressional District, David Womack has the broadest and most relevant experience to draw on. From military to healthcare to community to rural life and concerns, Mr. Womack has what it takes to represent the largest percentage of voters in the 5th District.

Su Sawyer

Spokane

Animals killed and injured in wildfires

Thank you to The Spokesman-Review for your article about the baby owl rehabilitated by the WSU veterinary teaching hospital. Their efforts to save animals in the wild deserves recognition and admiration. These animals need all the help they can get as they are often injured from human carelessness or habitat destruction in addition to natures hardships. Wildfires are a terrible case in point. We hear about tragic human lives lost and homes destroyed in fires mostly human caused. Why do we not hear more about the wild animals and barn cats whose misery is beyond comprehension?

Marilyn Hart

Spokane

Praise for Ammi Midstokke

This might have been one of the most insightful things I have ever read from Ammi Midstokke (“An American with celebration malaise,” July 2). She captures the sadness of our American history but also as she always does give us reason to hope. We as Americans deserve better. Politics are interwoven into our very core, but we need to step back and ask ourselves, where are we headed and what is out legacy for our next generations. We can do better!

Pat Presley

Spokane