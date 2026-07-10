Linda Noskova holds off Karolina Muchova to win Wimbledon women’s final

Cydney Henderson and Heather Burns USA TODAY

"It's not going to be easy no matter who it is against," Zverev said after beating Arthur Fery in straight sets. "But I have to trust myself and I have to believe that I can win and that's what I'm going to do."

Zverev is coming off his first major title at the French Open. Sinner holds a 10-4 edge against Zverev and has won their past nine meetings.

Jannik Sinner, the top ranked player in the men's field, will play for his second consecutive Wimbledon singles title on Sunday against second-ranked Alexander Zverev.

LONDON – Linda Noskova made her first Grand Slam final appearance in the Wimbledon women’s singles final, but she looked far from a newcomer.

The 21-year-old Czech needed six match points to defeat her fellow countrywoman and Olympic doubles partner Karolína Muchova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, on Saturday to claim the first Grand Slam title of her career.

Noskova steamrolled her way through the match with power and accuracy. She was well on her way to a straight set victory, with the opportunity to serve out the match at 5-2. But she started to falter with the Venus Rosewater Dish in reach, opening the door for Muchova to save five championship points and force a winner-take-all third set.

“My hand kind of froze at the end of second set. I have never been in such situation,” Noskova recalled. “The pressure was definitely on. I just had to reset and tell myself that I can do this all over again in the third set.”

Noskova settled back in during the third set to stave off Muchova’s historic comeback bid. She fell to the grass in tears on Centre ​Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club after converting her sixth championship point, an ace nonetheless. Noskova said she stared at the trophy before returning to the court for the third set.

Noskova told herself then, “I’m going to get this trophy no matter what.”

Noskova couldn’t contain her tears as she also thanked her late mother and blew a kiss up to the sky. Her mother Ivana Noskova died in July 2024 following a battle with cancer. “I definitely would not be standing here without her,” Noskova said.

With the victory, Noskova (21 years, 224 days) becomes the youngest Wimbledon champion since fellow Czech Petra Kvitova (21 years, 116 days) in 2011. She’s also the third Czech woman to win the Wimbledon women’s title ⁠in four years, following Markéta Vondroušová’s win in 2023 and Barbora Krejčíková’s victory in 2024.

“I’m so glad that I could play my first Grand Slam final with (Karolína Muchova),” Noskova said. “I think we made history today. I believe that all our Czech fans at home are proud of us. So no matter the result today, I think it was a good day for both of us.”

Noskova will improve to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA Rankings. Muchova will also move up to a career-high No. 6 in the ‌WTA Rankings. The Czech Republic will have the second most players in the top 100 after the U.S.

Following Muchova’s loss — the second Grand Slam final defeat of her career — the 29-year-old struggled to ​speak as emotions overwhelmed her. S

“It’s really tough to find any words, but I’ll start with Linda (Noskova), my ex friend. I’m kidding, obviously kind of,” Muchova joked. “The way you handled it and the way how you played, it was really unbelievable… I’m pretty disappointed… I’ll be fighting more and I want the trophy and I hope I’ll get a chance to get to the final again.”