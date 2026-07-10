Messi, Haaland, Kane headline Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal matchups

By Steven Louis Goldstein The Athletic

A traditional power meets a first-time breakthrough when England and Norway square off at 2 p.m. Saturday in Miami.

The Norwegians have never been this far. They’ve also never had a player like Erling Haaland before.

Haaland approached his World Cup debut with considerable hype, as he set the Premier League’s single-season scoring mark in 2022-23. He has unequivocally delivered for Norway – in the last round, his two strikes in the final 11 minutes of regulation brought down mighty Brazil. Haaland’s seven goals on 11 on-target attempts also have him right in the mix for the Golden Boot.

He’s become something of a sensation, but Haaland does not carry his country alone. Ståle Solbakken’s side has benefited from the steady presence of Martin Ødegaard and Andreas Schjelderup. And 35-year-old Ørjan Nyland takes his post off of consecutive four-save efforts.

If these Vikings are to row into an unprecedented spot, they must get past talented and tested England. The Three Lions’ most recent semifinal appearance came two tourneys ago in 2018.

Both England knockout wins spiked heart rates. Captain Harry Kane rescued his teammates from a late 1-0 hole against DR Congo, and his decisive second goal was pure magic. Jude Bellingham was the redeemer in the subsequent match with Mexico, which the English were able to take despite being reduced to 10 men and facing fierce Azteca antagonism. Jordan Pickford met the moment on Sunday night with two sprawling, heroic saves.

Thomas Tuchel has tapped Declan Rice to cover a lot of ground. The do-it-all midfielder filled in at right back during the Congo comeback, and he leads the team in crosses and corners. Rice’s defense might be needed again on Saturday, should the red-card ban on Jarell Quansah hold up.

Later Saturday, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who will lead Argentina in a clash against Switzerland at 6 p.m. in Kansas City.

Already the World Cup’s career leader in goals, Messi also broke the assists record amid Tuesday’s exclamation point. He’s somehow atop the Golden Boot race at the age of 39. Manager Lionel Scaloni couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

The defending champion, Argentina survived a couple of disorienting knockout matches to reach this stage, holding off upstart Cape Verde 3-2 before completing a stunning rally against Egypt, scoring three goals in under 15 minutes late to prevail 3-2.

Is a third straight jaw-dropper in line? Up next is Murat Yakin’s Switzerland, which hung tough in a 0-0 penalty shootout victory atop Colombia. Gregor Kobel was an elastic forcefield down the stretch.

The Swiss are unbeaten at 4-0-1 and have conceded three total goals. But the team will be without its rising star and leading scorer in this World Cup, Johan Manzambi, who was ruled out of the quarterfinals Friday afternoon due to injury. Breel Embolo, Rubén Vargas and captain Granit Xhaka need to lift the Nati attack without Manzambi.

Once again, Argentina is a considerable favorite for Saturday night. Go ahead and throw all of that out the window upon first whistle.