NTSB says Ryanair emergency on Boeing jet due to right engine issue

By Lauren Rosenblatt and Alexis Weisend Seattle Times

A Ryanair Boeing 737 NG plane flying from Greece to Germany turned back for an emergency landing after an issue with its right engine, a cabin decompression event and a broken passenger window, according to safety regulators and the airline.

The Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, made an emergency landing Friday morning in Greece “shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight,” according to a Ryanair statement.

The plane landed safely, with one passenger receiving medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki, according to the airline. Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline, did not respond to the Seattle Times’ request to confirm how the passenger was injured.

The aircraft involved in the incident was registered and operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair.

Local media outlets in Greece reported that passengers heard a loud sound followed by the shattering of a window and oxygen masks dropping. Witnesses reported seeing the head and shoulders of a Serbian man in his 60s hanging out of the window before other passengers pulled him back in.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it was notified by the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee of North Macedonia that a Ryanair Boeing 737 flight turned back “due to a right engine issue and cabin decompression.”

Following the incident Friday morning, speculation swirled around what went wrong. Some outlets reported that part of the plane’s engine broke off and smashed into the window. Ryanair did not respond to The Times’ request to confirm or deny these reports.

A video circulating online appears to show damaged and missing engine-fan blades, a torn-up inlet and a large hole in the engine cowl. The video also shows the smashed passenger window but no damage to the fuselage.

“This is extraordinarily rare,” said Mike Dunlop, a Kirkland-based aerospace analyst and founder of multiple aerospace component manufacturing companies. “It’s millions to one odds.”

The plane’s passenger windows are made with three layers of stretched acrylic and built to withstand immense pressure, he said.

Jeff Guzzetti, a retired aircraft accident investigator for the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration, said myriad possibilities could have caused the damage, including a bird hitting the engine, a maintenance issue that caused a piece of the cowl or fan blade to fly off, or a design flaw.

“It’s way too early in the ballgame to start assigning culpability for who was responsible for what in this,” he said.

Incidents like this are extremely rare, but not unheard of, he said.

In 2018, a passenger died on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 NG flight when a piece of the engine’s fan blade broke off and pierced a window in the cabin. Boeing, following suggestions from federal regulators, redesigned the engine casing for its 737 NG fleet after the fatal incident.

In 2016, a similar incident occurred when an engine-fan blade broke off because of metal fatigue, flinging debris that made a 5-by-16-inch hole in the fuselage just above the left wing. The interior of the passenger cabin was not penetrated, however.

Still, it’s impossible to know whether Friday’s incident stems from the same issue until more information comes out, Guzzetti said.

Following international aviation safety guidelines, North Macedonia will lead the investigation because the incident likely occurred there, the NTSB said.

The U.S. safety board has appointed an accredited representative and is prepared to assist the investigation, along with advisers from the FAA, Boeing and engine-maker GE Aerospace, the NTSB added.

The FAA said Friday it is prepared to support the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority and the NTSB in the investigation.

When asked for comment, a Boeing spokesperson said the company is aware of the incident involving Flight FR1879 and is in contact with Ryanair.

The airplane involved in the incident is a Boeing 737 Next Generation model delivered in 2008. Boeing originally built its 737 NG in Renton, Washington, and stopped commercial production in 2019 as it focused on its newest iteration of the 737 family, the 737 MAX. Boeing still produces some 737 NG planes as a derivative for one of its defense products.

Boeing’s stock fell just 0.37% on Friday.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and Safran that makes the engines for the 737 NG and 737 MAX, said Friday it is supporting its customers and assisting with the investigation. “Our thoughts are with the passengers, pilots and crew who were onboard,” a CFM spokesperson said.

Ryanair operates just more than 400 Boeing 737 NG planes, as well as 210 737 MAX 8-200 “Gamechanger” aircraft, according to its website. It also has an order for 300 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 planes, the largest variant of the 737 MAX family that has yet to be certified by the FAA.