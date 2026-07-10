Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids reunite with King Charles

By Liza Esquibias and Jennifer Hassan USA TODAY

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s kids have reportedly reunited with their grandfather King Charles and Queen Camilla after four years.

The king and queen hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, on Friday, July 10, according to BBC.

Buckingham ​Palace confirmed to the outlet that the family came together at Highgrove house, Camilla and Charles’ private country residence in Gloucestershire, England.

The reunion marks a significant moment for the royals, after Harry, ⁠41, and Meghan, 44, stepped back from their senior royal roles, in part due to serious security concerns they’ve continued ‌to express over the years since they moved to California ​in 2020.

USA TODAY has reached out to the palace and Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

The relationships between the Sussexes and the extended royal family have been rocky over the past six years. Prior to this trip, the king had not seen his grandchildren ⁠in four years and Meghan had last visited the country in ‌September 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Since ‌then, Harry has only seen his brother, Prince William, a handful of times. He last visited his father, the king, in September.

USA TODAY previously confirmed ⁠Duchess Meghan would not be attending public events after British media, including the Telegraph, reported she and the kids were traveling to the United Kingdom. A representative for the ‌Sussexes told USA TODAY at the time ‌that arrangements for the rest of the trip were still under consideration.

This came after the duke’s team announced on July 4 that Meghan would not be joining Harry for the London ⁠portion of his trip due to security issues. When Harry left his ​role as a working royal, ⁠he and ​his immediate family were no longer eligible for tax-payer funded security.

Harry arrived alone in the U.K. on July 6, when he was told he could not stay at Buckingham Palace because he ⁠missed the deadline to accept the accommodation offer. The next day, he lost his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, the Daily Mail’s publisher.

Still, Harry continued with his engagements in London before heading ⁠north to Birmingham, where he appeared July 10 to promote next year’s Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and injured military personnel and veterans Harry founded in 2014.

He spoke about the event and his family in an interview with ⁠British broadcaster ITV, with presenter Alison Hammond saying, “Honestly, ‌your kids and Meghan must be so proud of you. ​Do they tell ‌you every day?”

“They don’t tell me every day that they’re proud of me. But ​yeah, I’m proud of them. They’re proud of me,” Harry replied, adding, “I love my family very much.”