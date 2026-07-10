Seattle light rail broke records for World Cup. How many riders paid?

By Mike Lindblom Seattle Times

New data show that as many as 309,000 people filled Seattle-area light rail trains on World Cup days, but for many transit-watchers, an old question persists: How many people in those record-setting crowds paid the fare?

The short answer is that most riders did.

Data show that between 58% and 74% of riders paid among the 297,000 who took light rail June 19, the day U.S. men’s soccer team beat Australia, and the Mariners hosted a game. That was the second-busiest World Cup light rail day in Seattle, next to Monday, when the U.S. lost to Belgium. Sound Transit hasn’t run similar numbers yet for every match day.

By comparison, 61% of riders paid fares during 2025, according to an annual report released this week. Performance was similar in early 2026.

Light rail stations in Seattle were built without faregates, and the level of fare evasion – real and imagined – has long been an emotional issue, in light of an average $700 per capita per year in car-tab, sales and property taxes Sound Transit collects.

People may feel like a chump when someone else skips paying the fares. Transit board Chair Dave Somers last month called it “an equity issue.”

A $35 billion long-term funding gap, addressed in part by deferring a future Ballard light rail segment, along with regional parking garages, has sensitized taxpayers even more about letting fares go uncollected.

Feelings are raw enough that CEO Dow Constantine and the transit board have proposed to finally give fare gates a tryout at 14 of the busiest stations by 2030. Politicians sense that public morale about fare fairness matters just as much as the projected $32 million yearly boost that gates could bring in.

Breaking down some counts during World Cup play, the agency found there were 172,296 payments on June 19 by ORCA farecard, personal credit or debit cards, the Transit GO phone-based app, and paper tickets from station vending machines. But if you were to assume that the subset of 46,083 paper tickets were all for round trips and all-day passes, then you get 218,379 paid rides or nearly three-fourths compliance, based on new Sound Transit figures, provided Friday in response to Seattle Times questions about fares that big day.

These numbers don’t include people 18 and younger, who ride free, and make up another 6% to 9% of riders, transit staff think.

Standard adult fares are $3 each direction regardless of distance, while discount $1 passes are available to low-income people, seniors and those with disabilities. The free youth fares are reimbursed to transit agencies by the state transportation budget.

Since light rail here began in 2009, the agency has used a modified honor system, with inspectors canvassing some trains asking people to show proof of payment, similar to Portland, Calgary, Denver and Minneapolis light rail, instead of gates and turnstiles common in older systems like Washington, D.C.’s Metro and Bay Area Rapid Transit.

Vancouver, B.C.’s, SkyTrain launched in the mid-1980s with open platforms plus inspectors, then retrofitted all stations with gates in the 2010s to halt fare evasion.

Sound Transit, and to a lesser extent King County Metro, have brought back roving fare inspections after abandoning those in 2020, and seeing payments plunge. Years before, roughly 90% of light rail riders paid.

During its genesis three decades ago, Sound Transit promised to recoup 40% through fares, and nearly reached that in 2017-18 when new Capitol Hill and UW stations filled the railcars. Operating costs have since risen faster than fare income, so riders paid 12% of operating cost last year. The board’s goal is 17% to 22% “farebox recovery.”

Total fares from light rail, Sounder commuter trains, ST Express buses, and the Tacoma streetcar are rising, but would still cover a mere 2.6% of this year’s $3.3 billion annual budget for operations and construction.

Sound Transit has not yet determined fare revenues for June, which could take months.

Record-breaking June

Meanwhile, Sound Transit on Friday issued revised numbers showing that light rail passed 200,000 trips all six World Cup days, while carrying a record 5.4 million people during June, or 180,000 average daily passengers.

“These new ridership records are a resounding endorsement of the value light rail adds to our region and its quality of life,” Constantine said in a statement.

Constantine waited an extra day to announce the good news, because Sound Transit was preoccupied Thursday by a broken power wire next to University of Washington Station, blocking trains in North Seattle for 15 hours.

Laser tag





To answer a common question, passenger counts aren’t based on ORCA farecard taps or revenues. Instead, riders are recorded separately by lasers inside the railcars.

All the new Siemens railcars (those with a roomier midsection and more blue trim) and some of the original Kinkisharyo trains have lasers, and in the near future they’ll be within all railcars, said spokesperson Henry Bendon.

Some earlier figures increased, such as the U.S.-Australia day, which rose from an initial 280,000 two weeks go, to Friday’s new 297,000 figure. That’s because more laser counters were downloaded since then.

Even the official figure for March 28, the grand opening of tracks across Lake Washington has been revised upward by 33,000, to a total 252,000 boardings.

With crowds like those, Sound Transit improvised on fare collection by bringing portable ORCA readers to plazas, where people waited an hour to enter International District/Chinatown Station. Staff or security watched people pass the payment point, creating a positive “peer pressure” to use tickets and farecards, Jackson said.

Also, a new Tap to Pay feature lets people use their personal credit or debit cards at yellow ORCA readers, making it simple for tourists to buy fare.

“We had really high rates of compliance,” Jackson said. “Most people want to do the right thing.”