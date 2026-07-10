Shopify tells users to remove vapes from online stores

By Emma Rumney Reuters

Shopify has told customers using its web-hosting services to remove vape products from their online stores, according to a notice seen ​by Reuters and confirmed by the company on Friday.

Reuters reported in June that the Ottawa-based company, which provides the ⁠infrastructure that enables millions of merchants to run and scale e-commerce ‌businesses, was planning the move after ​pressure from a coalition of U.S. state and city law enforcement authorities over widespread sales of illegal vapes through websites hosted on Shopify’s platform.

Shopify’s new ⁠policy, however, applies to all vape ‌products.

“Due to changes in ‌legal restrictions on the sale of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), Shopify no longer supports ⁠the sale of these products,” the June 24 notice said, instructing merchants to remove all ‌e-cigarette products by July 8 ‌or risk product suspension or store termination.

Shopify confirmed the notice was authentic, but did not comment further. ⁠Earlier in June, the company told Reuters ​it prohibited illegal ⁠activity ​and that enforcement decisions were based on its assessment of legal requirements across jurisdictions.

The move follows pressure from attorneys general from states including ⁠California, Illinois and Arizona, as well as authorities in the City of New York, the District of Columbia and ⁠Puerto Rico. The same coalition has also pushed for policy changes at other companies, including Mastercard.

“This change will help significantly reduce the sale of ⁠illegal nicotine products. We ‌will continue to hold companies accountable ​and ‌protect public health,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta ​said. Bonta led the coalition alongside the City of New York.

A spokesperson for Bonta told Reuters that Shopify’s decision applies globally.