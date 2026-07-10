This day in history: Man who fell down river embankment in critical condition. Mayo Clinic founding doctor made raw fish, goiter clarification

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Marvin R. Meier, 20, one of two people who fell from a ledge above the Spokane River two weeks earlier, remained in critical condition with severe head injuries.

He was on a ledge outside of Culligan Park on the north bank of the river when he and Donna C. Sarmanian, 25, fell 60 feet down the sheer embankment. Sarmanian died when she landed on the rocky riverbed, and Meier was severely injured.

Sarmanian had moved to Spokane about nine months earlier with her two children. She had left the two children with a babysitter when she and Meier went for a walk along the river.

After the accident, Sarmanian’s two children were escorted to Boston so they could live with relatives.

From 1926: Dr. William Mayo, of Mayo Clinic fame, stopped in Spokane and spoke to reporters about a range of medical issues including … raw fish?

“Just because Eskimos eat their fish raw is no reason Americans should serve seafoods in an undelectable and half-cooked manner,” the noted surgeon said.

The subject came up because Mayo had been quoted – misquoted, he said – in an earlier story as saying that people should eat raw fish to prevent goiter. He did say that oysters and other fish contain iodine, which can be a goiter preventative. But he said newspaper men had “built their own story.”

Mayo and his wife were staying at the Davenport Hotel, following a tour of Alaska. They were headed for Glacier National Park before heading home to Rochester, Minnesota.