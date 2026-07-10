Yellowstone National Park begins fishing restrictions on some rivers

By Micah Drew Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park officials are enacting fishing restrictions on three rivers within the park due to warm temperatures and low river flows.

Known as hoot owl restrictions, the partial closures prohibit fishing daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day along the Madison River and the Firehole River and associated tributaries, as well as along the Gibbon River and its tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

According to the press release from the park, water temperatures along the rivers and streams have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit with low water flows, conditions that can be lethal to trout. The fishing closures during the warmest part of the day can help protect fish from additional stress.

Closures may be lifted if water temperatures cool down.

Park officials ask that anglers fish during the coolest times of day, land fish quickly, and do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release.

The restrictions come a few weeks later in the summer than in 2025, when park officials enacted restrictions in mid-June.