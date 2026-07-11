A Grip on Sports: The M’s season seems on the brink of something, though whether that is good, bad or transformative, it’s hard to know

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Never tempt fate. Isn’t the main lesson of all those classic Greek mythology tales? Or the new-fangled ones Marvel puts onto our movie screens each summer? But, still, even hard-learned lessons are easy to forget. Which is why we decided to highlight a bunch of bone-headed decisions this morning.

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• We’ll start with one we make often. Hitting our head on the light over the kitchen table. We know it’s there. And still, ouch.

Same thing with the M’s putting Randy Arozarena in left field game after game. He’s sort of there. And still, ouch. Ask Luis Castillo.

If you saw the video of Arozarena jogging after a catchable foul pop up last night in Tampa, you get it. One lazy play – yes, he’s had hamstring problems this season but he also has a long-enough career track record to use that word – cost Castillo and the M’s in their 7-2 loss last night. It was obvious from his body language Castillo was not happy with Arozarena’s effort.

And might cost them even more down the road. It’s possible either Castillo or Arozarena moved to the top of Jerry Dipoto’s to-be-traded list Friday night. Not just to add talent in spots of need but to keep peace in what seems to be, from the outside looking in, a fractured clubhouse. And to jump-start a season that seems to be slipping away.

Arozarena is the M’s lone All-Star, Castillo a starting pitcher with a resume. Both have flaws. Both also might be reborn with a new place to call home.

• Seattle needs the All-Star break. Now. Not Monday, when it actually hits. After reaching three games above .500 five days ago, the M’s have lost four consecutive times. And dropped back into second in the American League West, 1½ games behind the Rangers.

If ever the team needed Logan Gilbert to deliver a quality start, it is today. It also wouldn’t hurt if the offense showed up as well.

• It’s not often we report breaking news, but there is some today. Gonzaga point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who emerged as the Zags best at the position in his freshman season, has reportedly signed a pro contract in Spain. The Valencia team made an announcement on X a few hours ago.

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WSU: It’s hot in Las Vegas. Well above the 100-degree threshold. Tempers can flare. As can NBA careers, in a good way. Theo Lawson is in the city and he was able to witness two top Summer League performances Friday by two players with more than a few connections to Spokane. He covers them all in this notebook featuring the summer debut of Cedric Coward – EWU and WSU – and the continuing rise of Anton Watson – Gonzaga Prep and Gonzaga U. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we’re completely sure this John Canzano column on defensive coordinator Trent Bray will be of interest to WSU fans. … And we’re pretty sure this news from Iowa State will also interest them. The athletic director who poached Jimmie Rogers from Pullman is retiring. … The Pac-12 title may just be up for grabs. At least Oregon State feels it is.… Longtime Oregon sports journalist Nick Daschel is retiring. … Around the West Coast and the nation, there are nine players who, if they play at a higher level, will help Washington’s football team do the same. … What are the best games on Oregon’s schedule? … How will Arizona State do this season? … Utah’s transition to a new coach might not feel like much of a change.

Gonzaga: Last year at this time, former GU guard Malachi Smith was searching for an NBA franchise willing to take a chance on him. He ended up finding it in Brooklyn. Got a chance late in the season. Made the most of his 15-game extended tryout with the Nets. Earned a contract in June. And a pink slip in July. Theo has that story as well today. … CBS Sports’ Top 25 and 1 has not moved the Zags’ ranking at all most of the offseason. But that isn’t why I’m linking it. I can’t believe it still lists Jack Kayil in their recruiting class. He’s supposed to play in the NBA Summer League for the Knicks.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, with new lights in its football stadium, Northern Colorado is going to play more games under them. … Weber State’s schedule has some highlights. … In basketball news, Northern Arizona’s women added a shooter to their roster.

Indians: The pitching was off Friday night for Spokane and Eugene took advantage for a 9-4 victory. Dave Nichols has all the particulars in this game story.

Mariners: This Ryan Divish game story doesn’t pull any punches in describing the terse, albeit distant, non-verbal exchange between Castillo and Arozarena after the leftfielder’s lackadaisical effort. … The annual draft is here. This season, the M’s pick 21 spots lower than last, so their strategy is different than it was then. There is little chance of finding another Kade Anderson. … The Red Sox almost missed their game with the Mets on Friday night. Really.

Seahawks: Mike Macdonald and his wife Stephanie are expecting another child. … The Hawks are supposedly kicking the tires on a player with some off-field issues.

Storm: A bond has developed between a Seattle rookie and an NBA legend who, about 20 years ago, was also a rookie pro basketball player in the city.

World Cup: We almost wrote about Belgium’s 2-1 quarterfinal loss to Spain and how the decision to sub out a beat-up goalkeeper might have been the difference. But, hey, who among us hasn’t bobbled a shot, gave up a rebound goal and left the field knowing it will be at least four years, if ever, before we can redeem ourselves? … No need for redemption today for Norway and Erling Haaland. England, on the other hand, has more than 40 years of it built up. That’s one of today’s quarterfinals. The other pits defending champion Argentina with – checks notes again – Switzerland. … VAR is intrusive. It’s also necessary.

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• If the M’s are going to make a trade, it probably won’t happen before the All-Star Game. Right after? Could be. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service