Design to the max: After years of neutrals and minimalism, more is more in home decor

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

After years of gray, bare walls and neutral palettes, are bold and bright making a comeback? Instead of monochromatic and minimalist, there is starting to be a shift toward “maximalism.” Is the trend now “more is more”?

Maximalism or bold design choices are no longer taboo. In fact they are being embraced. Here are tips for design choices that are bold, intentional and selective.

Begin with a bold ‘pop of color’

You don’t have to overhaul a room to go from minimal to bold. Afraid to take the plunge? Start with accessories such as pillows and throws. Deep navy, cobalt blue or rich terra cotta layered onto a soft neutral sofa or a brightly colored throw placed on a chair can suddenly make a room feel vibrant and alive.

Anchor a room with color

Begin with a foundational color such as black, taupe or gray. From there bring in a dominant color that serves as a color “anchor” in the room. The anchor color serves as the springboard to the color palette. From here, infuse color that complements, for a cohesive look.

Let the color do

the ‘heavy lifting’

When color is confined to a single side of a room or a corner, the room feels off-balance. The key is to sprinkle color throughout a room, weaving a color story. In upholstery, artwork, textiles and accessories, incorporating repetition and rhythm will help add depth and vibrancy.

Make a statement with art

In a maximalist interior, art isn’t decoration. It’s the “bold move” that the room is built around. Consider placing an interesting piece of art above a fireplace instead of a mirror or television.

Mix different styles

and textures

If looking to make a statement, feel free to mix different styles, textures and patterns. For example, mix a mid-century modern chair with an antique side table. When blending different styles, create a look that is intentional and unique. The result will feel cohesive and curated.