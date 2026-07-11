Former Gonzaga pitcher Eli Morgan recalled from minors by Kansas City Royals

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga pitcher Eli Morgan earned a major league promotion Friday, then pitched an inning Saturday for the Kansas City Royals during their 6-1 loss at Baltimore.

The right-hander worked the eighth inning, surrendering a leadoff homer on his first pitch to Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson before sitting down the next three batters, striking out one.

Morgan, an All-American during his GU career (2015-17) and a sixth-year major leaguer, has split time this season with the Royals and Triple-A Omaha. He last pitched for the big league club June 12. Morgan was optioned to Omaha on June 15, and spent six games with the Storm Chasers, allowing one run on seven hits with 10 strikeouts over six innings before his call-up Friday.

Morgan has appeared in 15 games (181/3 innings) out of the Kansas City bullpen this year. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

The 30-year-old has a 1.42 ERA over 17 appearances at the Triple-A level this year.

Harris optioned to Triple-A

Gonzaga product Brett Harris was sent down to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday after making one appearance for the Boston Red Sox, who acquired in the infielder July 1 in a trade with the Athletics.

Harris played first base and went 0-for-2 on Thursday for the Red Sox in a 2-1 loss against the White Sox in Chicago. A day earlier, he hit a grand slam for Worcester during a 10-2 win over Rochester.

Harris is 3-for-18 with six RBIs in five games with Worcester. The 28-year-old batted .336 with five homers, 34 RBIs and 13 doubles over 37 games with Las Vegas, the A’s Triple-A affiliate, before being traded to Boston. He appeared in five games with the A’s this year, going 0-for-4.