Green Bluff venue hosts a wine and painting event

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

For $35, you can have a glass of quality wine and paint for three hours at a local winery on Saturday. Ages 7 and over get “something special for the kiddos” according to the event’s official Facebook page.

Barrel Springs Winery’s Mountain View Venue, 8906 E. Green Bluff Road, is a short drive from Spokane. The winery was founded in 2006 “to cultivate quality, from vineyard care to interactions and relationships, to wine experiences.”

It is placed where you can see Mount Spokane, but it still has that rural Green Bluff feel.

“The vibe is a relaxed atmosphere of the beautiful countryside surrounding the Mountain View Venue,” said Jerry Unruh, a band member of Jerry-Rigged and the Humes. The band played at a similar event with the same organizer on May 16.

There are a couple other upcoming events in Green Bluff. OnThursday, the Cherry Picker’s Trot and Pit Spitting Contest, at 9809 E. Green Bluff Road in Colbert, is starting at 5 p.m. There is also the Dahlia Festival on Aug. 15. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., also at the Mountain View Venue.