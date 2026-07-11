Spokane Indians score two in 10th to beat Emeralds | NWL baseball

From staff reports

EUGENE – Kelvin Hidalgo hit an RBI double in the 10th inning and Roynier Hernandez drew a bases-loaded walk to provide cushion for the Spokane Indians, who held on for a 7-6 win over the Eugene Emeralds in a High-A Northwest League game on Saturday at PK Park.

The Indians (14-6) tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning on Ethan Hedges’ solo homer, his 10th of the season. Neither team could manage another run until the 10th, when Hidalgo led off with a ground-rule double to plate automatic runner Robert Calaz. Juan Castillo hit a single, his fourth hit of the night, and Tevin Tucker walked with one out. With two down, Hernandez worked a four-pitch walk to give Spokane enough breathing room.

The Emeralds (9-11) got a run back in the bottom half on a groundout, but stranded a runner on second.

Hernandez and Tucker hit RBI singles in the first and second innings, respectively, and Castillo had an RBI knock in the sixth to make it 4-2 Spokane, but Eugene took a 5-4 lead in the sixth on Walker Martin’s three-run shot.

Spokane starter Yujanyer Herrera allowed two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts over five innings. Reliever Nathan Blasick (9-2) gave up one hit and one unearned run over 3⅓ innings.