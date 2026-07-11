England outlasts Norway in tense, thrilling World Cup quarterfinal

By Michelle Kaufman Miami Herald

Argentina moves on for the second-straight game with a controversial VAR review , after rallying from two goals down to beat Egypt in the quarterfinals.

Switzerland fought well with 10 men , but could not hold up in extra time.

But a bizarre sending-off for Switzerland’s Breel Embolo, moments after Dan Ndoye had cance l led out Alexis Mac Allister’s opener, was the main talking point. Embolo was dismissed after a VAR review for ‘mistaken identity,’ , with footage proving he dived after a challenge from Leandro Paredes.

A breathtaking goal from Julian Alvarez in the 112th minute, curled into the top corner from just outside the penalty area, and a late third from Lautaro Martinez ended Switzerland’s resistance to seal a 3-1 win in Kansas City, Missouri, and set up a mouthwatering semi-final against old enemy England on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi and Argentina are in the World Cup semifinals – but, once again, not without controversy.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Without any teams from South America, there was less dancing and singing outside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday as there had been for the previous five World Cup matches, but the All-European quarterfinal between England and Norway was equally entertaining once the opening whistle blew.

When it was all over, jubilant English players and their fans broke into a sing-a-long.

It took 120 minutes to decide this one, and England finally emerged victorious, 2-1, on a pair of goals by Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid midfielder. England advances to the Wednesday semifinal in Atlanta and will face Argentina at noon.

After the game, the English players, exhausted but elated, stayed on the field and along with their relieved fans belted out the Oasis song, “Wonderwall,” which has become their unofficial anthem. They then serenaded Bellingham with a passionate rendition of “Hey Jude.”

The score was knotted 1-1 at halftime Saturday after a blistering angled shot by winger Andreas Schjerlderup gave Norway the lead and then Bellingham got his team and its fans back into the game with the equalizer just before intermission.

Norway nearly regained the lead in the 55th minute after Torbjorn Heggem appeared to score on a corner kick, but a VAR check revealed that Norwegian star Erling Haaland shoved his Manchester City teammate Elliot Anderson as the ball was played in, and the goal was waved off.

The game remained tied after regulation and headed to extra time, when Bellingham, once again, came to the rescue for the Three Lions. Morgan Rogers took a shot from 25 yards out, Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland spilled the ball out into the path of Bellingham, who knocked in the rebound to make it 2-1 and give England its first lead of the game.

That was the seventh World Cup goal for 23-year-old Bellingham, including six at this tournament, which is tied with team captain Harry Kane. He became the second-youngest player to score two goals in consecutive games, behind Pele.

His go-ahead goal energized the sellout crowd of 64,478, which was awash in red and white and dominated by English fans, including rock legend Mick Jagger and former England captain David Beckham, the Inter Miami co-owner. A few fans were spotted in Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper costumes.

Norwegian fans wore red and blue, Viking helmets and Haaland shirts. They did their Viking Row chant a few times during the game and held out hope even after England took the extra time lead.

There was concern before the match about how the two teams would handle the sweltering heat and humidity, but an overcast sky made the 91-degree temperature more bearable. Still, as the game wore on and headed to extra time, both teams were visibly sapped of energy and moving at a slower pace, including Haaland, who was subbed out at the 105-minute mark and replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen.

It became a battle of attrition in the final minutes, and England proved to have a bit more fuel in its tank.

In the buildup to the match, the most pressing question was how England would stop Haaland, Norway’s towering, clinical striker, who plays for Manchester City in the English Premier League and had been in peak form during the World Cup, with seven goals in four matches heading into Saturday’s game.

He took a couple of shots in the first half, but it was Schjerlderup who gave Norway the lead in the 36th minute when what was either a spectacular shot or an intended cross from a difficult angle whizzed past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and bounced into the top corner off the post.

Schjerlderup was the lone change Norway coach Stale Solbakken made in the starting lineup for Saturday’s match, starting the Benfica midfielder on the left flank in place of Antonio Nusa. Schjerlderup had come on to set up both of Haaland’s decisive goals in the round of 16 win over Brazil.

England’s players and fans were incredulous as the Norwegians celebrated his opening goal.

England dominated possession from the opening whistle, 73% to 27% at the 22-minute mark, when play was interrupted for a hydration break, which drew a boo from the fans, as it has at many stadiums during the tournament. At that point in the match, England had made 238 passes compared to 90 for Norway.

And yet, the game remained scoreless until Schjelderup’s goal.

Bellingham stepped up, as he has so often during this tournament. Anthony Gordon received a pass from Elliot Anderson on the left side and then delivered the ball to Bellingham on the edge of the box. Bellingham, surrounded by four defenders, dribbled around Heggem to get a better view of the goal and knocked in a left-footed shot past Nyland.

The crowd included a good number of Mexican fans, who had hoped their team would be in this game. Instead, it was England, which showed remarkable resolve, overcoming the altitude at Estadio Azteca, nearly 80,000 Mexican fans and a red card in the round of 16 to reach the quarterfinal.

England was in the final eight for the 11th time and has advanced to the semifinals on three previous occasions. The Three Lions won the championship in 1966 and advanced to the semis again in 1990 and 2018. Four years ago, England lost to France in the quarterfinals.

Norway, meanwhile, playing in its first World Cup in 28 years, has been one of the tournament darlings with the joyful Haaland and the fans’ Viking Row chant, which has gone viral. Norway beat Iraq, Senegal and Ivory Coast and then knocked out five-time champion Brazil to advance to the quarters.