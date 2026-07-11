Karla Pineda: Cantwell has a responsibility to protect college athletes

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Karla Pineda

By Karla Pineda

College sports are in crisis and the U.S. Senate is considering the poorly named Protect College Sports Act, which does little to protect college athletes and much to open the door to private equity’s involvement and investment in college athletics.

Washington’s Sen. Maria Cantwell is leading the charge on the bill from the Democratic side. She shouldn’t be – at least, not in the bill’s current form, which has all the fingerprints of a private equity executive with a history of anti-worker activism. Cantwell is right to say Congress has a responsibility to respond. She’s also right that any legislation which deals with college athletics should help preserve women’s and Olympic sports.

However, by including no provisions on college athletes’ employment status while still limiting their earning potential, the bill could close the door to any real consideration for fair compensation in the future. Athletes.org, a major college athlete advocacy group, called the PCSA a “power grab” that “shuts athletes out of the room.”

Additionally, the proposed solution to the revenue problems facing smaller schools like Washington State and others across the Pacific Northwest is to create a national pool for media rights (ala the NFL), which could kick open the back door to a group of private equity investors already eager to vulture value out of schools.

College athletes should not be treated as bargaining chips in a fight over television money. If a national media rights-pool is going to reshape the economics of college sports, athletes must have a strong voice and enforceable rights at the table.

Some nationally have echoed the concerns of athletes, including the AFL-CIO Sports Council. These leaders have expressed their strong opposition and called out the harsh restrictions placed on athletes’ ability to mobilize, unionize and earn their true market value.

That leads me to the strange allies Cantwell has found herself on the same side in this effort. One of the bill’s masterminds is Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees and an influential national adviser on sports legislation. Levine sits on President Trump’s Saving College Sports Council and is a key adviser to RedBird Capital, the private equity firm which played a key role in writing the PCSA.

Levine has made a career of anti-labor activity. Not only is Levine an executive with the Yankees, he is involved with Jackson Lewis, a law firm once labeled the “No.1 Union Buster in America” by the AFL-CIO. If you dig a little further, you’ll find Levine also has a history of anti-democratic activity. When working for Rudy Giuliani’s mayoral campaign, he targeted Latino/a voters by handing out cards, in Latino neighborhoods like East Harlem, that warned voters to “have their green card because INS (now, ICE) are picking up illegals.”

Reading the text, it’s important to note what the bill doesn’t include. Notably, the PCSA is mute on addressing employment status for college athletes, who are now, rightfully so, paid for their labor. Compensation and benefits are important and so are protections for these athletes, especially the Black and Brown competitors who too long worked for free while universities, media companies, and sponsors profited greatly.

When it comes to this provision in particular, it’s impossible to ignore the involvement of Levine and “policy shaper” Cody Campbell, a billionaire booster and major GOP donor.

The momentum seems to finally be at athletes’ backs, making it imperative that Cantwell and others not sacrifice the dream of employment status.

The NCAA has bragged about Hispanic/Latino participation in college athletics, claiming it’s reached a record high. And while the problems plaguing college athletics feel dire, we cannot let current circumstances allow our pro-labor champions to compromise on what has been a decades-long goal for labor in sports.

As currently written, the Protect College Sports Act doesn’t stand up to snuff. Organized labor has instead championed the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, sponsored by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. That should be the first play called by the Senate this summer.

Karla Pineda is executive director of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement in Washington D.C., the AFL-CIO’s leading organization representing millions of Latino/Hispanic union workers nationwide. See more on LCLAA here www.lclaa.org.