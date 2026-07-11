Mariners’ losing streak reaches 5 games as offense remains listless

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Maybe the All-Star break can start a day early for the Mariners so the losing can at least be put on pause for a few days.

Of course, there are some fans that might argue that Seattle started its All-Star break when this Florida road trip started Tuesday.

With their 6-1 loss to the Rays on Saturday, the Mariners are in jeopardy of being swept by the Rays and losing every game on this six-game road trip.

Gabe Speier gave up a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Ryan Vilade on the first pitch of his appearance, turning a one-run deficit into four.

The Mariners will turn to Emerson Hancock on Sunday to try and give them a workable start on the mound to salvage a victory.

As for an offense that has a mental block when it comes to hitting with runners in scoring position, it may have to start searching Google for a local exorcist.

For the third straight game, the Mariners went hitless with runners in scoring position — 0-for-6 — and seem to be regressing with each failed opportunity.

The last time they got a hit with a runner in scoring position was Josh Naylor’s single in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s series opener vs. the Marlins.

They are hitless in their last 28 at-bats with runners in scoring position since then.