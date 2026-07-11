Mario Saint-Supery leaves Gonzaga for Spanish club in shocking move

Gonzaga starting point guard Mario Saint-Supery will return to Spain to play for Valencia, the team announced Saturday. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

Gonzaga is in the market for a new starting point guard just four months before the start of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

In a shocking development, Spanish point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who emerged as the team’s full-time starter at the position late in the year, has elected to forgo his sophomore season with Gonzaga to return home and join Spanish ACB club Valencia.

“Zag nation, thanks for everything,” Saint-Supery wrote in an Instagram post.

Shocking news out of Gonzaga. Starting point guard Mario Saint-Supery is leaving to join Valencia of Liga ACB. Saint-Supery says farewell to Gonzaga in the Instagram post below. Zags are suddenly without a PG signed to the 2026-27 roster. https://t.co/dM4BOY1vHQ pic.twitter.com/UM3k48mmG5 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) July 11, 2026

Valencia, which competes in Spain’s top professional league, confirmed it had signed Saint-Supery in multiple social media posts Saturday morning.

According to the Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, Gonzaga’s coaching staff was “shocked” by Saint-Supery’s decision, which came within days of him attending Domantas Sabonis’ strength and conditioning center dedication ceremony at the Volkar Center.

Saint-Supery practiced with the Zags earlier this week after returning to Spokane from Europe, where he recently played in a pair of FIBA World Cup qualifying games against Denmark and Georgia.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 8.6 points and 3.8 assists while starting in 17 of 35 games for the Zags last season. He transformed into the team’s most dependable 3-point shooter, connecting on 40.3% of his looks from behind the arc.

This story will be updated.