Nicole Russell: We deserve to know what’s happening with McConnell

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By Nicole Russell USA Today

Americans’ expectations of political officials are already dangerously low, but they don’t expect politicians to be immune from illness or personal emergencies. They do, however, expect them to be transparent.

Yet when some elected officials disappear for weeks or months with little communication, it sends the message that they’re accountable to no one − not even the voters who put them in office.

The sudden disappearance of 84-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. − and accompanying radio silence from his inner circle − demonstrates this well.

The former Senate Majority Leader has been hospitalized since June 14, but McConnell, his family and his office have not explained why, how he is doing or when he will return to Senate duties − if, at all.

Finally, after almost a monthlong absence, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked McConnell’s office to communicate.

“As Governor, I request that you fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status of your health,” Beshear wrote Wednesday.

You know it’s an issue when the governor starts asking questions.

McConnell’s wife’s activities have added even more questions to the mystery. A former Cabinet member for Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, Elaine Chao just returned from China and was there while McConnell has been in the hospital.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chao said the trip had been planned well in advance, and that “the Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.”

I’m glad Chao can travel, but why not offer more information about her husband?

I wouldn’t say this is a widespread trend, but McConnell isn’t the only one, either.

Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J., recently returned to Congress after being out for almost four months. On June 30, the 57-year-old revealed that he had been in inpatient treatment for clinical depression.

Prior to his return, he had missed 140 votes without explanation.

In a speech on the House floor, Kean said that managing depression has given him a “deeper appreciation” for the millions of people dealing with similar challenges daily: “Many do so quietly. Many do so alone. Many do so while carrying burdens that the rest of us never see.”

I have empathy for Kean’s mental health struggles. But out of respect for his constituents – and, frankly, other Americans bearing the weight of a similar struggle – his office should have communicated this.

The U.S. House representative is correct: Many Americans do carry the burden of mental health issues, and they are not able to take four months off work without prior notice to heal. His absence raises questions about just how much time away members of Congress can and should have, because they have no official requirement or quota for votes in the U.S. Constitution.

Texans experienced this, too, with the mysterious absence of former Rep. Kay Granger. In 2023, the Republican announced that she would not seek re-election and formally retired at the end of her term in January 2025, at the age of 83.

But in December 2024, a Texas news website revealed that Granger hadn’t voted in about five months and was living in a senior facility, struggling with dementia. The fact that she hid this even though she was retiring left Texans feeling duped and demanding transparency.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was absent for almost three months following a February 2023 hospitalization with shingles, which caused additional, severe complications. When the senator returned to her duties, her office revealed she had even more problems than previously disclosed.

In a bizarre exchange with Slate reporter Jim Newell upon her return that May, Feinstein claimed she hadn’t been gone at all, despite her absence since February, and had even been voting.

The longest-serving female senator in U.S. history died on Sept. 29, 2023, at the age of 90.

Most Americans say elected officials don’t care what they think. Disappearing for weeks or months at a time with little or no communication reinforces this presumption. Being an elected official means politicians should be accountable to the people who elected them. They are not their own boss.

These constituents – we the people – deserve to know whether and how the people we elected are doing the job we “hired” them to do.

This is how the private sector works; the government should operate this way even more. We must demand that politicians be more transparent and accountable to their constituents.

I get it; life happens. People get sick, family emergencies happen at the worst times, and life events are unpredictable. But this doesn’t excuse politicians from accountability to the people who put them there in the first place.

I hope that Sen. McConnell is recovering, watching cable and eating hospital Jell-O. But Kentuckians deserve to know what’s going on, either way. So do the rest of us.

Nicole Russell is an opinion columnist with USA Today. She lives in Texas with her four kids.