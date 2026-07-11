Rathdrum man jailed for attempting to kill young teen girl, police say

Rathdrum Police Department jailed a man Friday on suspicion of attempted murder as a result of child abuse against a young teenage girl, the department said in a news release.

Aaron Dyk, 32, will likely face charges of attempted murder and felony injury to a child, the news release said. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail late Friday night.

Police responded to a home off Idaho Highway 41 near Nagle around 8:10 p.m. to a young teenage girl experiencing a medical issue. Dyk told officers he had caused the injuries a week ago and had noticed changes in the girl’s health over time, according to the release.

She was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in “critical condition,” the release said.

Rathdrum Police Chief Dan Haley declined further comment Saturday due to the ongoing investigation.