Spokane Velocity finish USL Cup Group Stage strong

From Staff Reports

After falling behind early in the final game of the USL Cup group stage, the Spokane Velocity made their case for a spot in the quarterfinals against the Oakland Roots in a 3-1 victory at Merritt College Soccer Stadium in Oakland, California on Saturday.

With the win, Spokane jumped to first place in their group, and await the final result of the match between Sacramento Republic and AC Boise that begins at 6:30 p.m. Velocity need Boise to defeat Sacramento to clinch a spot in the tournament’s knockout stage for the first time in the club’s history.

In the second minute, Faysal Bettache crossed to Neveal Hackshaw on a corner kick, and Hackshaw headed the ball into the frame to score on the game’s first shot attempt.

Fortunately for the Velocity, an early deficit allowed plenty of time for a rally, and it was Neco Brett, who entered the match with just one goal to his name this season, that led the charge scoring in each half.

After a failed header in the fourth minute, Brett converted on his second scoring opportunity and drew Spokane level in the 34th. Oakland keeper Raphael Spiegel attempted to clear the ball from the penalty box but it deflected off Luis Gil’s head. Brett beat center back Emilio Martinez Sorrosa to the ball and tapped it into the frame.

14 minutes into the second half, Brett gave Spokane the lead with a strike from the top right corner of the penalty box following a pass from Gil.

Anuar Pelaez, who subbed in for Brett in the 72nd minute, put the game to bed with a goal in stoppage time.

After giving up four of seven shots on target in the first half, Spokane’s defense, with 29 clearances and three blocks, didn’t allow Oakland an on-target attempt in the second period.

Camron Miller led Spokane’s back line with eight clearances, two blocks, and one interception. Carlos Merancio added three saves for Spokane.

Brett finished with five shots.